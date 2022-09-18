Strung on their silver threads, suspended in the air from tree limbs, powerlines and bits of our property and yards, have you ever really taken a close look at what spider you see?
With the sun beginning to set a little earlier each day, enjoy the sinking orb and colorful sky but watch for the light to illuminate the webs around you. With an estimate of perhaps 10,000 spiders for every square acre of woodland, most are so tiny you’ll never see them. It’s the orb weavers which capture our attention as their wheel-shaped webs pop up on display.
Some of these spiders gleam like the chrome on a car. Several in the Argiope family appear dipped in silver paint as they shine in the sunlight. The commonly seen Florida garden spider is one that you can observe pretty commonly. With orange-hued legs striped in black and yellows, her “head” or frontal body portion and abdomen are both shining of silver. The base of her abdomen is marked with the coloration and design mirroring the banding of her legs, making her a beauty to behold. Stiff, erect hairs line those legs, which are often held in pairs as she hangs in the middle of her web. A bit shyer than most, if you approach to photograph her, she often immediately retreats or even drops from the web to protect herself.
This family of spiders also creates a bit of sparkle in their webs and perhaps might remind you of a popular storybook arachnid. Known as a stabilimentum, these “zippers” and zig zags of spider silk create intriguing designs. Believed to help draw insects by mirroring the interior markings within flowers as seen by pollinating insect’s eyes, the spider spins these into her web. Some create doily like patterns in the center or an up and down zipper effect, but this spider creates four opposing zippers, then sits within them.
Rebuilt and restrung anew each day, her web design may vary from day to day. Typically hanging upside down with her frontal portion downward, her appearance is vastly different if viewed from underneath. If you have opportunity to see her underside, look closely and you might see her spinnerets. Spiders pull liquid silk from these and it’s the stretching action which strengthens this remarkably strong fiber as it dries. With various types of silk, spiders can produce a drier silk for egg cases and the bridge strands of their webs and stickier silk for the interior portions where insects are captured.
With book lungs and open circulation, spiders are so vastly different from humans. Perhaps this is part of the aversion, but if you consider the enormity of their positive impact in the environment, hopefully you’ll let spinning spiders hang out a while. Watching web building can be a daily experience of wonder and amazement.