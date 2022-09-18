Strung on their silver threads, suspended in the air from tree limbs, powerlines and bits of our property and yards, have you ever really taken a close look at what spider you see?

With the sun beginning to set a little earlier each day, enjoy the sinking orb and colorful sky but watch for the light to illuminate the webs around you. With an estimate of perhaps 10,000 spiders for every square acre of woodland, most are so tiny you’ll never see them. It’s the orb weavers which capture our attention as their wheel-shaped webs pop up on display.

Recommended for you