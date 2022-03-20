With this being race week in Sebring, it seemed fitting to feature the super speedy six-lined racerunner. This lizard is one zippy critter and tough to capture by hand or on camera. Active during the hottest hours of our summer days, look for them slithering swiftly through the leaf litter of Florida’s sandy, dry habitats.
Reaching up to 10 inches in length, this coffee with cream hued creature is marked by six or even seven yellowish stripes running the length of its body to where the tail connects. The tail is brown and scaled. You might agree the tail scaling appears similar to the pattern one observes on the tail of an alligator. The racerunner’s tail is quite remarkable, often doubling the length of its body. With a white or bluish-white belly, females of this species will have a white-colored throat whereas the males are marked with a bold greenish-blue hue easily seen from a distance.
As it plunders through leaf litter scaring up prey such as insects and spiders, the noisy rustling may be what alerts you to its presence. If scared, it will retreat to a burrow or race off into a dense clump of vegetation. Preferring the heat of day, you may also see them at rest basking in sunny locations. At night and during periods of chilly weather, they stay hidden away underground in their burrows.
These lizards mate during April to June and females lay a clutch of just one to six eggs in a shallow depression. The juveniles hatch during the months of June to September. Similar in appearance to the adults, they have beautifully bright blue tails.
A terrestrial, or ground dwelling diurnal (active during the daytime) lizard, this member of the carnivorous whiptail and racerunner family can also be identified by their large rectangular belly scales. If you observe them quietly, they may be still long enough for you to see them flick out their long, deep-forked tongue. They use this to scent prey along with their excellent eyesight.
Watch for this speedy lizard as you hike trails through pine or scrubby habitats. Chances are if you’re hiking in the mornings or afternoons one of these fast-moving racerunners will give your heart a thrill as it zooms on by.