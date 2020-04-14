SEBRING — The Internal Revenue Service said the coronavirus stimulus checks are in the mail in a Tweet on April 11. Well, the first wave of checks have been sent out for direct deposit. A “second run” will hopefully take place about 10 days later, said a memo from the House Committee of Ways and Means, dated May 2. Paper checks will take longer and will be sent out at about May 4, according to the same memo.
The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill will disperse checks for $1,200 for individuals whose adjusted gross income, AGI, is below $75,000 and $2,400 for couples whose AGI is below $150,000. There are checks available for those who make more. See the IRS.gov/coronavirus website for the calculations.
Parents could receive $500 for children under 17. Children 18 or 19 are not eligible if they can be claimed as a dependent by a parent. Other restrictions apply such as the necessity of having a social security number.
Carol Roberts, UF/IFAS community resource development agent, shared a few pointers on making the check(s) last longer and tips on how to spend it.
“If you have not had your income impacted, the best thing to do is to start building an emergency fund,” Roberts said. “You can also pay down debts, such as credit cards and also put aside some money to support local businesses.”
One example of helping local businesses would be to order take-out or delivery from time to time.
“If you have had your income impacted, take stock of contractual obligations like mortgages and rent, utility bills, credit card balances and auto loans,” she said. “Contact the providers of the services and ask which ones (bills) can be deferred and which ones have to be paid now. The important part is to communicate. If they (providers) don’t hear from you, they can only assume.”
Roberts also said it is important to prioritize wants versus needs.
“You may want a steak, but what you need is food,” she said. “Look to your neighbors and see what you can barter.”
Roberts had some tips for those who have already been financially impacted by the pandemic and are already behind on their bills.
“Contact the providers,” she said. “Consider getting a temporary job. There are companies hiring such as grocery stores and service distribution centers. Networking is a good tool, maybe volunteering at a food bank could lead to a job.”
Purchasing in bulk and planning habits can make the check last longer.
“Potatoes, rice and beans can stretch meals,” Roberts said. “They’re great to add to created leftover meals. Planning meals is important.”
Roberts gave a crock pot roast as an example. She said the first night, the meat could be served as a roast, the next night could be barbecue sandwiches etc.
The House Committee of Ways and Means memo addressed those who may need to update their direct deposit information as well as those who do not normally file taxes: “The IRS expects to create a portal by the end of April/early May that will allow taxpayers, once they have been authenticated, to: (1) find out the status of their rebate payment and (2) update direct deposit information.”
For more information on the stimulus checks, visit Irs.gov/coronavirus.