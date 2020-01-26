The sound is raucous and unmistakable. Like the rattling of rocks in a can, the calls of a sandhill crane carries across golf courses, neighborhoods and natural areas. How do they make all this racket? Their long necks contain a windpipe or trachea, which coils into their chest, allowing the vocalizations to boom and resonate.
Impossible to miss, these huge grey birds stand elegantly at four feet in height with a large body that might make you think of an ostrich due to their bustle of feathers. An easy field mark to ensure identification is the brilliant crimson skin on their heads, looking like a jaunty mask over their golden eyes.
Long black bills stretch from a whiteish cheek and match their all black legs. Juveniles appear as a grayscale copy of the adults, lacking the red facial skin and white cheek while boasting a bit of golden wash. Hatchlings are fluffy yellow chicks that quickly begin following adults to forage, usually within just 24 hours.
Sandhill cranes prefer messy wetlands, or shallow flooded areas with lots of natural vegetation. Since they build their nests of marsh reeds, sedges and grasses, areas cleaned of all emergent grasses are unlikely to attract them for nesting. Protecting favored nesting areas is crucial to helping populations maintain their numbers as they reproduce slowly, and populations take a long time to recover. It’s very important not to approach nesting cranes as human intrusion may cause adults to flee and leave eggs to chill or young open to predation.
Cranes typically only rear one chick to adulthood, though we often see two following behind the adults. Mated pairs and their young stay together throughout the first year and adults will protect their babies by jumping up and kicking their feet at any threats. Keep that in mind before approaching too closely.
It’s likely you’ve seen the family strolling along, picking at lawns or roadsides as they consume insects, nuts, seeds, small mammals, lizards, snakes and frogs. This feeding behavior often brings adult cranes into neighborhoods and interactions with homeowners. It’s worth mentioning the feeding of cranes is not only detrimental to their overall health, but also prohibited by Rule 68A of the Florida Administrative Code, flrules.org/gateway/ruleNo.asp?id=68A-27.003. As a state-designated threatened species, these beauties are protected and should not be fed, harassed or otherwise bothered by human interactions.
Juveniles cannot fly until they are almost three months old, another reason why safe, appropriate habitat is so essential. When they are full grown and to take to the sky, spreading their wings to a six-and-a-half-foot wingspan, their feet will trail behind making them easy to identify overhead.