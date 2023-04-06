This Sunday is Easter and while it is one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar, my childhood memories of colorful baskets loaded up with all kinds of sweets is hard to forget. My mom was one to create large assortments of goodies in our Easter baskets and they always included a large chocolate rabbit. As a kid I don’t think I ever bothered to even wonder why confectionary bunnies were part of the whole scene of this holy holiday. I certainly didn’t care as long as what was in my basket was equal to that of my sister’s.
Some years the bunnies were hollow, and I can still remember biting in the ears to see which it might be. Perhaps they didn’t advertise this back in my day or more likely I was too focused on instant gratification to bother reading labels. When the ears didn’t break through, it was a major score. That meant that you’d have chocolate for much longer. I can still remember watching my dad pierce the rabbit’s body with a knife to fracture off a chunk of chocolate we could chew on. This was back when candy was received on holidays and rarely otherwise. Truly a treat, we’d squirrel away what we could to ensure a longer duration of snacking.
I’ve seen folks sharing those white sugar eggs on Facebook. If you are of a certain age you might remember how granulated sugar was put into egg-shaped molds. The two white halves would be glued together with colored icing after a photo or panorama was placed inside. My mother, always the crafty one, created amazing delights of this sort each year. I was sorely disappointed because we couldn’t eat them. For decoration only, it seemed a waste to my young palate.
When Cadbury eggs first came out, the sticky flowing goodness quickly became my favorite. Then the bags of robin eggs from the same retailer arrived and either would be cause for celebration in the basket. From jelly beans to those Russell Stover filled eggs oozing coconut cream or fudge interiors, Easter was a sweetness bonanza.
Baked ham adorned with pineapple and cherries was accompanied by mashed potatoes and green beans. These were the years of traditional dinners you knew would be the same year after year. There was no meal planning or alteration of the menu for any dietary restrictions or preferences. It was just a given. Easter was ham and mashed potatoes. Thanksgiving was turkey and sweet potatoes as well. Simple times of common, predictable pleasures.
Now as life seems to change and morph every year, I find myself looking back with a wistful heart at times that seemed simpler, more constant, and reliable. Through the lens of memory, I’m only seeing parts my child heart retained, but even so, I’m thankful for it. Reliable or not, it’s comforting to remember simpler times and people who have since passed on. Truly in this life there is just one constant and this weekend is a wonderful time to celebrate an unchanging truth in a life where nothing stays the same.