This Sunday is Easter and while it is one of the holiest days of the Christian calendar, my childhood memories of colorful baskets loaded up with all kinds of sweets is hard to forget. My mom was one to create large assortments of goodies in our Easter baskets and they always included a large chocolate rabbit. As a kid I don’t think I ever bothered to even wonder why confectionary bunnies were part of the whole scene of this holy holiday. I certainly didn’t care as long as what was in my basket was equal to that of my sister’s.

Some years the bunnies were hollow, and I can still remember biting in the ears to see which it might be. Perhaps they didn’t advertise this back in my day or more likely I was too focused on instant gratification to bother reading labels. When the ears didn’t break through, it was a major score. That meant that you’d have chocolate for much longer. I can still remember watching my dad pierce the rabbit’s body with a knife to fracture off a chunk of chocolate we could chew on. This was back when candy was received on holidays and rarely otherwise. Truly a treat, we’d squirrel away what we could to ensure a longer duration of snacking.

