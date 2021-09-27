From a very young age, my daddy taught me the importance of being observant. It came from his work as a police officer and police chief.
He showed me how to look for footprints and tire tracks in dirt. Living in the Illinois countryside, there was always something in the dirt to look at. We’d see the typical footprints and tire tracks, but the tire tracks were often different size, coming from different kinds of transportation. My favorite kind of transportation to find proof of was tracks left by a horse’s hooves.
Then when the pandemic hit, my friend Dawn Dell sent me a link on Facebook that was shared by people all over the world who told what they saw out their front window. The pictures were many times something that put a smile on my face for the day.
I was thinking about all of this the other day and I started thinking about the things I have seen outside my window ... some things that made me smile and others that made me scratch my head.
Last year while home with the virus I had little energy to do anything but run back and forth to bedrooms taking Gatorade, water or Jello to whoever needed it. While I sat in the recliner and rested, I watched as my new neighbor across the street painted their house. He would paint a little every evening when he came home from work and before I knew it, he was done.
He gave me inspiration that as soon as I felt better I would start on my own house. I didn’t get it done, but I’m still inspired every day when I pull up in my driveway and look at my neighbors homes with their fresh coats of paint. This fall, I will get mine done.
Several months later, my parents tested positive with the virus. I would run back and forth between our houses, taking them whatever they needed, trying to help them with a speedy recovery.
On one such trip, I drove by a pile of limbs, tires and trash that had been dumped along the street. As I drove by, something caught my eye – a tire was stood up and something was on top of it. I had a feeling in my gut but didn’t take time to stop and check it out. On my way home, I drove past the same pile. As the rain started to sprinkle, I felt it was necessary to go back and look at what was on the tire. As I suspected, it was an opened Bible. The binding was held together with duct tape and the book was quite weathered. I couldn’t leave it there, discarded as a piece of trash. I placed it in a bag and took it home. It’s still in my car, while I continue to grapple with how one discards of a book filled with God’s inspired word.
Another site I saw that has made me smile was a City of Avon Park fire truck leaving a parking lot with an American flag mounted to the back. I loved knowing that the flag would fly in the wind as the truck of first responders drove down the highway and city streets.
There have been a few things that have made me kind of scratch my head in amazement. From where I sit I can see the steps leading up to the Sebring Police Department. I see people go in and out all the time. It kind of reminds me of the little police department where my dad served in Illinois ... just a little department where people go for answers.
My heart strings have also been pulled from some of the things I have seen out my window. Across the street, I saw a woman behind the wheel of a truck that overloaded with what looked to be personal belongings. No tarp to cover the items and rain clouds forming above. She went to leave and a couple of items fell out onto the ground. She quickly got out, put them inside the truck and away she went. A week later the same woman, the same truck and another loaded truck bed was back across the street. This time she was able to leave without losing any over her load. I wondered where she was going and hoped she made it there OK.
Speaking of the summer time, afternoon rain, I once saw a young woman pushing a baby stroller as she ran down the sidewalk as the rain began to fall. I knew that if I went out and got in my car to take her where she was going, she’d be gone by the time I got around to get her. Bless that young mama; she was trying to do the right thing by being out for a little exercise, only to get caught in the rain.
I hope that everyone takes a little time to look outside their window, whether it is a window at home or one in your automobile. Enjoy what you see. You may just find someone who could uses a helping hand.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun. Contact her by email at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com