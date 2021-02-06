Do you know any left-handed people? Ask them what it is like to live in a right-handed world. A world where we shake with our right hands and salute with our right hands. Baseball mitts and golf clubs, door handles and scissors, notebooks and three-ring binders, were all designed at least originally for right-handed people. If you are right-handed, you probably haven’t given it much thought. But a left-handed person notices these things, every single day.
In his book, “The Third Option,” former NFL player Miles McPherson uses this left-handed example to challenge our perspective on diversity and privilege. He offers a third option regarding racial division and healing, focusing on the value of every person. And it begins with love and honor.
Consider the qualities of love listed in 1 Corinthians 13:4-7; attributes of patience, kindness, humility, truth, protection, trust, hopefulness and perseverance. Imagine the incredible impact on racism and inequality, the cancellation of hate and prejudice, if we would all love in such a way. As the Golden Rule says, love your neighbor as yourself; and truly, everyone is your neighbor.
Miles shares deeply from his own heart and faith, “My hope is that we can shift our focus away from merely avoiding saying or doing racist things, to becoming lovers of people.” People who are all individually, beautifully and wonderfully made in the image of God. Not one of us was given a choice as to where we would be born or what we would look like, yet Miles confirms, “Everyone is born with the God-given desire for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
“We can only nurture unity by honoring the value God places on each of us,” he explains. “Before we can honor others, or receive honor ourselves, we must be willing to humble our hearts … Even though we can never really know what it’s like to walk in someone else’s shoes, sometimes all it takes is a glimpse into their world to touch our hearts.” Everyone has different life experiences, yet we all share the same desire to be honored and respected for who we are. And so Miles challenges, “When we focus on honoring others, differences fade. Prejudice becomes a foreign concept.”
NFL quarterback Drew Brees challenges, “Don’t just read this book, live this book.” “The Third Option” by Miles McPherson.
Carissa Marine enjoys reading for personal growth, and sharing to encourage others. She serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County providing awareness and support to prevent child abuse and increase the overall well-being of our community’s kids.