Four places where the tithe is talked about are: Genesis 14-20, Abram gave tithe of all to Melchizedek after the slaughter. Genesis 28:20-22, Jacob vowed a vow that all God gives him he would give a tenth if God would keep him in this way, and give him meat and clothing and bring him safely to his father in peace.
Leviticus 27:30-34 and Deuteronomy 26:12, Moses’ law in tithes was that agriculture and cattle would tithe the tenth which passeth under the rod. Malachi 3:8-11, In Malachi, God rebukes His people and nation, and says return unto me; bring your tithes into the storehouse and prove me now herewith, and I will open the windows of heaven and pour you out a blessing that you won’t have room to receive it; and I will rebuke the devourer for your sake.
We are no longer under the law of Moses but under the Law of Christ. If you fail in one part of the law you failed in it all. I’m a gentile and the Bible says I’m doing well as a gentile believer in Christ if I abstain from meats offered to idols, and from blood and from things strangled, and from fornication. It’s your sanctification that ye abstain from fornication. Acts 15:28-29, I Thessalonians 4:3.
Fornication is the big one nowadays. We are not under the law of the tithe. Young people should not be discouraged from going to church by being pressured to give a tithe or that one is cursed if he doesn’t give a tithe. The desire to know God is quenched by setting requirements of giving; where people just walk away from church.
What you give is supposed to be in secret and from your heart; faith and trust in God is all from the heart. God judges not what you have, but what is in your heart. Just don’t hide your heart from being open to give when you are moved to do so. God can bless if you give little or much.
II Corinthians says as a man purposeth in his heart so let him give and not grudgingly or out of necessity for God loveth a cheerful giver. II Corinthians 8:12-15 says — God doesn’t want others to be eased and you burdened, there’s an equality; your abundance may be a supply for their want; that he that gathered much had nothing over; and he that had gathered little had no lack.
While it is in your hands, it’s yours to do what you want with it, but God’s desire is that we have a giving spirit. Give and it shall be given unto you pressed down, shaken together, running over.
Malachi’s promise, I believe, is still true, not just for Israel, but to all who do it by faith, where it is between you and God alone.
II Corinthians 3:17 says, Now the Lord is that Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. One thing I felt I should consider about the tithe wawa the parable of the three servants who received God’s talents; one 5,2 and 1. And what the Lord said about the one who hid his talent and judged his Lord to be a harsh master. But again, it occurred to me it was a matter about his attitude of the heart that God is talking about.
Also render to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what things are God’s. What is God’s — Everything! We are under grace and not the law of the tithe. Considering all, I would say give as you purposeth in your heart and let your conscience be your guide.
Paul Strunc is a Sebring resident.