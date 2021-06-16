A small dog had been struck by a car and was lying injured on the side of the road. A good doctor happened to drive by. Noticing that the little dog was still alive, he stopped his car, picked up the animal, and took it home with him. There, he discovered that the dog had suffered minor cuts and abrasions but was otherwise fine. The doctor cleaned the dog’s wounds and was carrying the animal from the house to the garage when suddenly it jumped from his arms and scampered away. “What an ungrateful little dog,” he thought to himself.
The doctor thought no more about the incident until the next evening. He was going over some medical reports when he heard a scratching noise at the back door. Wondering what could be making the noise, he went to the door, opened it, and found the little dog sitting there, awaiting the good doctor’s arrival.
However, it was not the presence of the injured little dog treated the night before that caught the doctor’s attention. No, it was the presence of another injured little dog that caught his eye. Evidently, the injured dog from the previous night had brought a little friend who was also in need of the good doctor’s help. The doctor smiled, picked up the little dog’s friend, and started healing its wounds.
There is a great similarity between the little dogs in the story and us. We, too, have been struck and injured, but our wounds are not physical. Our wounds are spiritual ones caused by sin. That is why we are in need of spiritual healing by the only one who can make us spiritually well. It is not the good doctor in the story. It is the Great Physician, Jesus Christ.
Luke, who by profession was a doctor, wrote of the Great Physician in Luke 5:30-32. “The Pharisees and their scribes began grumbling at His disciples, saying, “Why do you eat and drink with the tax collectors and sinners?” And Jesus answered and said to them, “It is not those who are well who need a physician, but those who are sick. I have not come to call the righteous but sinners to repentance.” Jesus saw the need to spiritually heal those who needed spiritual healing. But, is that only a certain few, or is that everyone?
According to God’s word, everyone needs Christ’s spiritually healing touch, because Romans 3:23 reveals that “...all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” Each one of us has been hurt by the painful blow of sin, and without the healing touch of the Great Physician, each of us will succumb to its eternally devastating consequences, but it does not have to be that way. Right now, the Son of God stands ready and willing to bandage all our wounds and make us whole again.
Remember, Jesus can make the sting of sin go away, but we must first be willing to knock on His door and let Him.
