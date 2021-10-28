As I adjusted my mask and entered the store, I immediately noted the expansive display set front and center of all. The irony of the situation was not lost on me as my patience frayed over managing my ear bud, reading glasses, long hair and mask while not dropping my pen. Mask wearing is no longer just for surgery, robberies or holidays. No wonder the candy looks so good.
Do you remember the days of plastic formed face masks featuring cartoon characters? As a kid we thought they were so cool, but I recall being told they weren’t safe. Apparently, their vision-blocking design equaled danger, though in hindsight I believe it was the cost that really made them prohibitive. My childhood consisted of homemade costumes, not the pre-packaged wonders that actually looked like whatever it was you were trying to be.
It never really mattered though because typically Halloween was so cold the night we’d take to the few houses in the woodsy community where we lived that a big coat had to be worn. As we visited the handful of approved neighbors we were allowed to ring, in flasher style we’d open our coats and try to explain our get up.
I remember one year I was an angel with a dress of pink netted overlay. Delighted by my aluminum foil covered coat hanger halo, how is that not dangerous, my dilemma arose. The large foil-covered, cardboard wings could not be worn with a coat. Wings snipped, I was a frustrated angelic being whose head was constricted by a metal wire. The things we would do for a pillowcase of sugar back in the day.
Another year I vaguely recall my older sister attempting to coat my lashes with mascara. I have no recollection of whatever we were trying to be that year, but I was not a willing subject. As young as I was, having a spiky wand directed at my eye by an older sister who was just as likely to whap me on the head as give me a hug felt rather risky. She pretty much always got my Almond Joys. The Snickers would be claimed by our mom. Shockingly, year after year they were suspect, but parents, or maybe just our mother, were immune to the concern.
If I had a favorite back in the day, I cannot recall as any candy was consumed with abandon whenever we could get it. Nowadays, I’m more of a Twix gal and can pass up pretty much anything else. Candy fish is a favorite too and easily purchased when desired. I guess that’s the thing about Halloween. It filled the gap for us kids who got the “no factor” during checking out at the store. Now in adulthood, no one blinks an eye if you’re buying box wine and red fish at the same time. I guess it’s a good trade off for having to go to work every day.
We usually get a dozen trick or treaters, so I suggested cracker packs or chips but got the blow off. My other half insists 40 pounds of candy is needed. When it’s all said and done, if he buys any bags with Twix, you’d better believe I’m pulling those out. It’s Halloween.