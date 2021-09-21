Hoping the hate parade is over
You may not like the truth but it is still the truth.
The Your View article that I recently submitted titled, Biden definitely is not Trump, certainly struck a nerve with some of the far far right Trump supporters.
Shortly after the piece was printed I found an envelope in my mailbox with a hand written note on the outside of it that read as follows.
“Hey Joe, Your neighbors don’t care about your political views – Knock it off when it comes to newspaper.”
Obviously this person does care or they wouldn’t take the time to search for my address and mail the envelope.
To the person that left this note: My neighbors have way too much class to do something like this. They also have enough guts to discuss any concerns with me face-to-face so don’t try to place the blame for your childish behavior on my neighbors.
You may have never heard of the first amendment to the Constitution that protects free speech, including the right to publish your opinion on any matter. We also have laws against intimidation in this country.
After reading the two responses in Sept. 14th and 15th editions the first thing that came to my mind was a quote from the movie, “A Few Good Men,” when Jack Nicholson said to Tom Cruise, “You can’t handle the truth.”
So I will leave it at that. Thanks to the ones that sent in positive comments on the article.
Joe Roberson
Sebring