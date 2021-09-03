There are two kinds of history. One is the kind we learn about in school or read about, or hear the first-person accounts from the people who were there at the time. As time goes on, we experience some revision of history based on who is recounting it and what available information and evidence will be brought forward.
The other history is the events we personally experience. I remember sitting in my high school band class the afternoon President Kennedy was shot and the trauma we all went through. I watched Secretariat’s incredible final race of the Triple Crown, the grainy picture of Neil Armstrong stepping on the Moon, the riots in Newark, New Jersey; summers in East Orange, New Jersey at my grandparent’s house and my being the only white kid on the block, which didn’t matter to the group of friends I played with as I spent time in their homes, and my high school friends going to Vietnam and not coming home.
There are so many memories and experiences that are “my history” in the context of the history of the world during the time I have been walking around.
The morning started like any other in my drafting class at Lake Placid High School some 20 years ago. I had the TV on with the news as the students got out their assigned drawings and began their work. Then the new bulletin came on. We saw that a plane had flown into the World Trade Center. Some of the thoughts and discussions were how would the building react to this “accident” since this was an engineering class. In previous lessons we had learned about tall city buildings and how they were designed, and even discussed the aircraft that had hit the Empire State Building many years ago. When the second plane hit, everything changed. There was silence in the room, all work stopped, and we were stunned. I remember saying to the class, “The world as you know it has just changed.”
For many days the national airspace was silent. All commercial and general aviation flights were grounded. When the FAA issued the orders for all aircraft to find the closest airport to land on that could handle their aircraft, there were many airports that had more aircraft parked of all different types and sizes than ever before. The only thing flying were birds and military aircraft. For many months, general aviation faced restrictions of where flights could be taken and flight plans needed to be filed and be approved well ahead of time. For some time, the ability to go to the airport and jump in your plane and fly off to get breakfast or lunch with your flying buddies was hard to do. Eventually, it all calmed down and there was a new normal.
As I write this article, I’m sitting at my desk in the Sebring Regional Airport administration building. I had to enter a secure key code to access the office. If I want to go out on the flight line, I need to enter another code to open the electronic gate. “9/11” as we identify that historic day, changed how we approach aviation and airports.
Fences and locked gates are now around many airports that we used to visit to watch planes take off and land. We used to be able to walk out on the flight line to look at aircraft or talk to a pilot. Not anymore. For those of us who fly, there are changes too. We are now required to have avionics in our aircraft that broadcast to Air Traffic Control who we are, where we are and what direction we are heading. The requirement was “sold” to us as additional safety in the national airspace by keeping aircraft separated and more aware of each other, but make no mistake, it’s now much easier to determine who is up there and where they are, and what they are doing. There are now many places we cannot fly near or over in the name of national security.
Personally, I don’t have a problem with the reporting system, it does make flying safer and I am grateful to enjoy the freedom to fly as we do in the United States. It is not the same in many other countries around the world.
In the coming weeks there will be special documentaries on 9/11. We will look back and remember where we were and what we were doing. For my students in the aviation program, it will be a mystery to them. They were not born yet. They don’t know what prompted all the additional security at commercial airports and how commercial and general aviation has changed. I will have the opportunity, and I feel the responsibility, to help them learn and understand what happened on 9/11 and how our world changed.
Where were you and what were you doing that fateful morning?
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.