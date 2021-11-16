I had one of the most eye-opening experiences in my relatively short lifetime on the side of the highway. As I drove towards my house, I saw a man holding a sign that read, “Please help with food, USMC.”
Two things caught my attention. First, he was asking for food and not money. There are a multitude of things that a homeless man can buy with some spare bills. Yet, his plea for food indicated that he wanted something that would give him life and not pleasure. By chance, I had some food that I was able to give to this veteran.
Second, the acronym that stood for the United States Marine Corps made me pull over. I like to think that every stranger has a story and I really wanted to know his. As I handed him the small box of food, he explained to me what he had been through.
He told me that he had played football at Avon Park High School and had the choice of continuing his football career at the University of Football. However, he instead chose to serve his nation in the United States Marine Corps because his family had a history of service. He was deployed to Iraq, where he was shot in the knee and grazed by another bullet. He displayed both of these wounds to me and the scars left behind match everything he told me. He told me how he returned home with the wounds, which led to him losing everything and even his marriage. How he had Stage 4 cancer but there was little assistance to pay the massive expenses.
What impacted me the most was when he asked me if I ever considered serving, which I answered by telling him that at one point I considered the Army through West Point.
“Brother, don’t do it,” he told me with a sense of regret in his voice, “because once your utility is over, they turn their backs on you.”
There is no way for me to confirm if what he said was completely true. The question he posed to me had shocked me so much that I forgot to even get his name. For all I know, he could have lied about the entire story. But, if you would, look at this man as a symbol of the life veterans return home to. There is no doubt that plenty of veterans are able to establish secure lives for themselves after serving, but what about the ones that fail to do so?
A 2020 Department of Housing and Urban Development Report predicted that 37,252 veterans were homeless in the United States, with Florida having the second highest among states with a count of 2,436. Of course, that is just an estimate and the real number could be much higher. I could even bring on the tragic veteran suicide rate, the issues with VA clinics, and the multitude of issues that our bravest Americans have faced just because they wanted to serve our nation.
The greatest tragedy is that while Congressmen debate, cut deals, stall on legislation, there are real faces to the statistics. This man was simply the first to open my eyes to the issue that was there and honestly made me feel insensitive because I did not recognize the severity of the issue. These are men and women who chose to sacrifice their safety so that we could live in security, but now live on the side of the roads and live off of charity. How can we live with that?
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.