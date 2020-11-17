For the past two weeks, President Trump’s actions after Joe Biden was announced as the president-elect has been a controversial topic in the nation. At the time of writing, President Trump refused to concede defeat and it looks like this would be the case for many months. Not only has he not done this, but he has been slandering the political process that Americans hold so dearly. He has been pushing conspiracy theories that have no supporting evidence, which only serve to create distrust in the election system. He has taken the matter to court in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Michigan, only for the lawsuits to be thrown out. President Trump has vowed to stay in power and his cabinet seems to show the same idea.
Considering the slander that President Trump has been throwing around, how can anyone remain unbothered? This is a sacred and fundamental right for every citizen to contribute equally to their government. It is a right that so many Americans have given their life for. Yet, to President Trump, it is all a rigged system that is intended on keeping him out of power.
Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert made a point during an emotional monologue that really stuck with me. While holding back tears, he said, “For him to cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right, from the briefing room in the White House, our house, not his, that is devastating”.
Stephen Colbert presents a feeling that every American should have, regardless of political preference or background. We should be angry that a man is able to openly cause distrust in our right to vote and cast an ominous shadow over our system of government. Worst of all, President Trump has no evidence to support his claims.
President Trump’s own administration accepts the fact that there is nothing to indicate voter fraud. The Department of Homeland Security released a joint statement on Thursday from two committees in charge of overseeing the election. In it, they stated that “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”.
This is not a group of people that report to Joe Biden or reported to President Obama, they report to President Trump. Thankfully for the nation, they did not see it correct for them to sit on the sidelines while President Trump spread misinformation about the elections. This did not seem to change anything for President Trump and it seems like he is going to continue to fight the truth. He will not accept the fact that his behavior was not acceptable for the role of President. To make matters worse for him, President Trump’s behavior is just making that argument even more true.
For many of my conservative readers, this is a hard pill to swallow. Undoubtedly, I will receive a rebuttal from a reader. To that, I say it’s time to move on. President Trump pulled off a historical win in 2016 and nothing can take that from him. However, times have changed and he did not perform in an acceptable manner for many Americans. We cannot let this man take the loyalty of citizens while he trashed our system of democracy.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School. Opinions of columnists and guest columnists are that of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.