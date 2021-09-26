SEBRING — Brittany Queen has had Cut ‘N Up salon open for 16 years. Her neighbor, Tonya Kahn, has had Organically Local open for three years and just opened Sweetwater Coffee Company across the street.
“Grandma Gail” Arcand also just opened GG’s Candy Shoppe next door to Kahn. All three are in the historic Buckeye Building at Circle Park Drive and North Ridgewood Drive in downtown Sebring. They said they like the friendly, family atmosphere among merchants downtown.
“I love being downtown,” said Queen, a sixth-generation Floridian who moved her business off U.S. 27 to Ridgewood. “All the new growth is a good thing. It’s kind of exciting to see so many new businesses.”
Kahn, granddaughter of Jacob “Bucky” Kahn and great-granddaughter of Mike and Sadie Kahn, feels right at home on Ridgewood. Her great-grandparents, immigrants who were among the first to settle Sebring, had a department store downtown in 1927.
“I feel like I’ve done well downtown. I’ve done well for me,” Kahn said. “It’s quaint. It feels homey downtown.”
Kahn owns Organically Local, a tea and smoothie shop on the west side of the road, and just opened Sweetwater Coffee Company on the east side, next to Queen. She sees teenagers from Sebring High School come by for tea, and for coffee — “Kids like the coffee” — as well as stopping by Arcand’s candy store.
“Kids come in and they love it,” Arcand said.
They expect to have some new neighbors soon.
Across the Ridgewood Drive, in the old Highlands Bank & Trust Building, another restaurateur plans to have “The Coffee Vault.”
Kristie Vaszquez, executive director of the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, also said that Sugar Sand Distillery plans to put in a branch of its distillery, a brewery and a pizzeria in 301 Circle Park Drive. The owners of Faded Restaurant, she said, plan to put an Irish Pub in 209 Circle Park Drive, with a hotel on the upper floor.
Vazquez said the CRA had to ask low prices on those properties to get willing sellers, but the dividend is the possibility of revitalizing the downtown area as a lunch and evening destination, bringing more people and more retail shopping.
Mayor John Shoop said that was one reason he, a banker, worked with First Southern Bank to open a branch on West Center Avenue, to put a bank in downtown, where the heart of the city is.
The only downside of downtown, according to established business owners, is how easy it is or isn’t for customers to find a good parking space and then to walk to their destination from there.
Queen thinks the site of the recently-demolished Hotel Nancesowee would work great for a parking garage, not unlike one in Winter Haven designed to look like storefronts from the street. Kahn said it would also help to have a master zoning plan to place certain types of businesses — retail, restaurants, services — on certain streets to encourage strolling and window shopping in certain areas.
Business owners have to be good marketers in their own right to make sure people can find them, Kahn said, and find a nearby parking spot. Organically Local has a “private lot” directly behind it, Kahn said, but Sebring’s “Second Circle” — Wall Street, a one-lane, two-way access road about a half-block off the Circle — can access rear parking for places like 301 Circle Drive, Friends of the Library on East Center Avenue or her place.
“Newbies don’t know,” Kahn said.
The Circle used to have wayfinding signs. Replacing them would cost $750,000, Vazquez said, and that was a price two years ago. More people find their way with GPS and smartphones, she said.
“Parking is at the top of the list,” Vazquez said. “A parking garage would be fantastic.”
It would also use up all the CRA budget: “We’re not at that point,” Vazquez said.
Besides, the Nancesowee site has a proposal for a 50-unit apartment building, with 30 covered parking spaces in/on the bottom floor, Vazquez said, which would bring more people downtown. Instead, it would be better, she said, to help people find and walk to/from the existing parking spaces.
She also said that whether or not city government moves into the old Wachovia Bank building at Ridgewood and North Pine Street, its parking lot should be a big help.
As for events, The Circle is still the place for them. Queen said that hasn’t helped or hurt her business, though: She’s almost completely by appointment.