The other day, I stumbled upon a clip from the Senate Health Committee’s hearing with Dr. Anthony Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. In this excerpt of the meeting, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy began his questioning of Dr. Walensky.
Since her introduction as director of the CDC, Dr. Walensky has been a controversial figure for her comments on the severity of the pandemic. This was especially true when she attempted to extend a 60-day federal eviction ban as director of the CDC, which was quickly struck down by the Supreme Court.
Senator Cassidy was not afraid to show his displeasure with the information being provided by Dr. Walensky’s agency. One of the moments that really caught my attention was when Senator Cassidy questioned the director as to why an investigation into post-infection immunity had not been done, despite all the information that the CDC had. Dr. Walensky claimed that an investigation into the effectiveness of post-infection immunity to the virus was not possible, before the senator interceded by citing a paper from the National Institutes of Health that stated that there is still immune memory to the virus up to eight months after infection.
However, the cherry on top was when Senator Cassidy mentioned a figure of 75% of CDC employees not being back in the workplace. Dr. Walensky stated that she did not have the exact figure and seemed to overall avoid the question. Senator Cassidy then stated that there is no federal response in order to get people back to work.
The reason I wanted to highlight this moment in the hearing is to showcase how effective Senator Cassidy was when using facts. If you were to watch the video, it is extremely clear that the senator was able to easily expose fallacies in Walensky’s logic. He hits her hard with the questions about the lack of any research on post-infection immunity, even with the resources of the CDC. At the end of his time, he even states that her lack of knowledge undermines the will to fund public health. Even as a person who believes in the efficiency of the vaccine, I am compelled to raise the same questions that Senator Cassidy raised. Where is the research into post-infection immunity? Why has there not been a study done into the area? Why is 75% of the CDC still working from home?
Overall, it was parliamentary procedure at its best. There was no conspiracy theory or citing of false information. It was respectful dialogue full of proven information that exposed the opposing side’s flaws. At the end of it all, the facts left Dr. Walensky speechless. She could not produce a tangible answer for the senator’s questions and it made her arguments fall apart. Facts have this result, and Senator Cassidy took full advantage of the effects.
The conspiracy theories and rumors pushed by Senator Cassidy’s colleagues do nothing for anyone, nor do they push us closer to a solution. They definitely do not push the Republican Party any closer to a majority in the federal government. The Republic Party needs more Senator Cassidys and less Marjorie Taylor Greenes.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.