Many people often believe that the day that President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation into law, slaves all across the nation were freed from their chains. In reality, it took over two years for all slaves in the United States to be completely emancipated.
It was not until June 19th, 1865, that Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to announce to its residents that all remaining slaves were to be freed. To a war-torn nation, it was the end of a cruel and inhumane practice that had embedded itself deep into its southern culture. Juneteenth was always the unofficial holiday that marked the complete erradication of slavery in the United States and was marked as a federal holiday by President Joe Biden. This newly established federal holiday allows our nation to reflect on our troubled past and be reminded of the shortcomings we still face today when it comes to race. That is why to so many people, the establishment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday was such a special moment.
As great as our nation is, we still have to accept the mistakes that our ancestors committed in bringing up the United States. We have to understand that our southern states, including Florida, were seeing other humans as nothing more than property. Africans were being dragged from their homes and sold by the dozens to plantation owners, which then shipped them across the ocean to the complete unknown.
On top of that, the morals of the time saw this as nothing more than a standard practice. Beliefs of the time were fully content with seeing a human as a lesser being on the sole basis of skin color.
As any great nation would, we picked ourselves up and moved on from this troubled time in our nation’s history. Juneteenth came around and we finally achieved the first milestone in racial equality. We signed legislation to change society’s view on race and began the fight against segregation. To this day, the establishment of Juneteenth as a federal holiday is evidence that we still recognize the work that we as a nation have yet to do.
The most important thing to recognize is that Juneteenth is not meant to create racial divide and blame current generations for the mistakes of their ancestors. Opposition to tributes like Juneteenth claim that they only divide us according to race. On the contrary, they are meant to educate us on racial injustices in our nation’s history. We cannot continue to have discussions on racial inequality without recognizing what that inequality has looked like in the past. More importantly, we cannot say that we truly appreciate this nation without acknowledging the moments that we fell short.
Juneteenth is just one of the steps to truly achieving equality, in society and in history. By celebrating this holiday, we recognize what we once were in order to appreciate what we are now. We still fall short in many aspects of our society, but continue to work towards equality for all races.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.