In the early morning hours of July 9, I happened upon a home engulfed in flames. As the neighborhood slept, not a soul seemed to be aware of the crisis at hand.
This column is not by any means about me. My involvement that night only serves to give context to what it is I really want to say.
As I was fumbling with my phone preparing to call 911, I heard a voice calling for help from inside the swimming pool enclosure behind the house. It was then that I could just make out the top of a man’s head in the pool.
After making sure he wasn’t in immediate danger, I called 911. The man in the pool then shouted that “they were firing weapons.” This was all in the span of two or three minutes. Not knowing the extent of the situation, I called 911 a second time to let them know there was a possibility of armed people in the area.
This was the closest I had ever been to a house fire or any emergency of this magnitude. A burning home makes all sorts of frightening sounds. Hissing, popping, banging. Electrical circuits shorting and flashing.
After the second 911 call, I pushed out a screen panel and entered the pool area. I could see that the portion of the roof over the pool that was closest to the house had already either burned or melted from the intense heat.
As I tried to help the man out of the pool, he refused my help and told me to stay outside until the police arrived. I returned to my truck, which was parked across the street. As I stood and watched the fire consume this man’s home, fear started to creep into my mind. I began to realize that I may have to make some kind of life or death decision if things got too bad before help arrived.
My biggest fear was that the roof over the pool would come crashing down upon him. Then what would I do? What if a live electrical line snapped and fell into the pool? How would I get him out? Could I get him out? What if there were people inside the inferno that just a short while ago was a quiet home? Could I even enter a burning building with no training and no protection? Could I live with myself if I stood and did nothing?
Adrenaline was surging and the gravity of the situation already had me becoming more than a little anxious. I was trying to decide how long I should wait before doing something – all the while praying for help to arrive. I called 911 a third time. In hindsight I am embarrassed. In the thick of things I let my emotions and fear get the best of me.
The 911 operator was calm. Her voice was reassuring. She seemed to understand my anxiety. I apologized to her. About that time, the first officer arrived on the scene.
I quickly told the officer what was going on. We entered the pool area and pulled the man to a safer area. The paramedics attended to the victim as the fire department extinguished the fire.
I thought about this the entire day and came to a realization: When we talk of first responders, 911 operators sometimes get left out when they are, after all, the very first responders.
This is why I told my story. I was in a high state of anxiety. I found myself in a situation I’d never been in. I was talking too fast. I called three times.
Now that I’ve had time to reflect, I should have remained calm. I should have been more patient. But that’s what a crisis can do. It takes people to a place they don’t want to be. And the results are all over the map. This is one of the things our very first responders deal with.
They have a huge responsibility. It is on them to gather as much information as possible from people who range from calm to hysterical. They have to dispatch the proper resources and in some cases, guide people through the most terrifying, critical time of their lives.
I want to say thank you to all 911 operators. And I want to say thank you to those I spoke with that night. Like your fellow first responders in the field, you do not get nearly enough credit for the job you do. Thank you for being the calm voice on the other end of the line in the midst of someone else’s storm.
Jim Ervin is a contractor with the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.