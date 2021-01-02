“O the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are His judgements and how inscrutable His ways.” – Romans 11:33. His ways are not our ways, His judgments are not our judgments, and His will is not our will, God transcends human comprehension.
So do not follow knavish charlatans who’ve fallen from grace and believe themselves in possession of the knowledge of good and evil, and arrogantly think that they understand God. For they are fools; and there’s no forgiveness for these deceivers who’ve lost the holy fear of God and shamelessly think that they represent Him – the most deplorable vanity and sin on earth.
As I said previously, study the Saints online (Augustine and Aquinas), as they’re the true teachers, who won’t mislead you. For they don’t desire your money, and thus won’t blow smoke up your butt by telling you that you’re better than others, because you’re not. Be humble instead and learn from the humble Saints. So “why do the heathen rage and imagine a vain thing”? One word: Ignorance.
A free pdf of “Dark Night of the Soul” by St. John of the Cross can be found online. Here’s an excerpt: “Many of these would have God will that which they themselves will, and are fretful at having to will that which He wills, and find it repugnant to accommodate their will to that of God. Hence, oftentimes they think that that wherein they find not their will and pleasure is not the will of God; and that, on the other hand, when they themselves find satisfaction, God is satisfied. Thus they measure God by themselves and not themselves by God, acting quite contrarily to what He Himself taught in the Gospel, saying: That he who should lose his will for His sake, the same should gain it; and he who should desire to gain it, the same should lose it.
“These persons likewise find it irksome when they are commanded to do that wherein they take no pleasure. Because they aim at spiritual sweetness and consolation, they are too weak to have the fortitude and bear the trials of perfection. They resemble those who are softly nurtured and who run fretfully away from everything that is hard, and take offense at the Cross, wherein consist the delights of the spirit. The more spiritual a thing is, the more irksome they find it, for, as they seek to go about spiritual matters with complete freedom and according to the inclination of their will, it causes them great sorrow and repugnance to enter upon the narrow way, which, says Christ, is the way of life.
“And thus because of this sloth they abandon the way of perfection (which is the way of the negation of their will and pleasure for God’s sake) for the pleasure and sweetness of their own will, which they aim at satisfying in this way rather than the will of God.”
Therefore, “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit, a broken and contrite heart — these, O God, You will not despise.”
