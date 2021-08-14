LAKE PALCID — Motorists driving by the Wawa construction zones on U.S. 27 can’t help but take a look and gauge how close the popular gas station/convenience stores are to opening. Well, the Wawa wait is almost at an end, at least for the two southern most stores.
The stores will be located at the northwest corner of Dal Hall Boulevard and U.S. 27 in Lake Placid; the northeast corner of Highlands Avenue and U.S. 27 in South Sebring and on the northeast corner of Valerie Boulevard and U.S. 27 in North Sebring.
Just in time for fall, customers will be sipping pumpkin spiced lattes and munching on their favorite sandwiches. Jennifer Wolf, Wawa’s external public relations supervisor, said the company is swinging for a doubleheader grand opening for the public on Sept. 23 at 611 Dal Hall Blvd., Lake Placid and 3838 U.S. 27 S. There will be a VIP event on Sept. 22 as well.
Wolf did not include the Wawa in north Sebring in the grand opening information.
Originally, it was Wawa’s aim to open all three at one time. Area Manager Dan Temple told the Highlands News-Sun at the February groundbreaking the goal was to open all three stores on Sept. 16, however, that was “subject to change.”
Temple also said they were planning on hiring 35-40 employees per store. Potentially adding over 100 jobs throughout Highlands County. They have an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), health insurance and other benefits.
The Sebring (Highlands Avenue) Wawa has a sign stating the company is taking employment applications. Applications can be found online at wawa.com/careers. The different positions are posted for each location. According to Wawa, they offer “competitive benefits and career growth and skill-building.”