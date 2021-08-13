SEBRING — The sewer situation at the plaza that The Wild Hawg calls home has gotten to be too much; the bar’s owner has closed his doors, for good.
“I’m thinking of taking a break,” Joel Crosby said after posting closing notices on his door at the start of this month. “I can’t afford to reopen.”
The bar and grill opened in the first week of January 2018, and from then until now, Crosby said, there have been problems with the onsite, privately owned sewer backing up.
For other businesses in the plaza, next to Newsom Eye Clinic, they just had to contend with backed-up toilets. The Wild Hawg had floor drains, and when sewage started backing up into the bathroom, kitchen and dining room floors, Crosby had to shut down the bar to clean up, often two days at a time to dissipate the smell.
He counted 17 times since July 25, and said the losses from repeated closings, as well as other maintenance issues, have forced him to shutter the business and move out.
Building and Zoning Code Officer Lee Tolar with the City of Sebring, said he wasn’t aware of the most recent problems until Crosby called to cancel his local business license, and the taxes that go with it.
Before that, Tolar said, the most recent sewer issue had been two months ago, and not at The Wild Hawg, but on the same private sewer line, which also serves Fairmount Mobile Estates behind the business complex.
Tolar said he may need to go out again and see how the system is working. Twice before, he said, he went out to see about it and the owners got it working and draining right.
Fairmont Utilities the 2nd owns the sewer system, including the lift station that sends sewage to a water treatment plant north of the park. Tolar said the city only gets involved in such matters from a code standpoint, but he does check to make sure privately owned systems in their jurisdiction are running properly.
“You have to maintain the system,” Tolar said.
The system in question also failed Oct. 9, 2020, when sewage overflowed from a pump under a manhole; flowed through a rear parking lot, down a side drainage ditch and into a retention pond by the highway; and forced county officials to reroute pedestrian and motor traffic off that portion of Seattle Avenue, the frontage road for the mobile home park.
The system had also backed up on Oct. 1, 2020, causing a stench both times.
At the time, Chris Miller of Fairmont Utilities the 2nd said the reason sewer lines backed up came from a buildup of hand wipes, baby wipes and similar sanitary products in the lines. Shredders in sewers, designed to tear up toilet paper, can’t fully disintegrate sanitary wipes and they “turn into rope,” Miller said.
In the days immediately following the Oct. 9 back-up, Miller had crews working on the pump and said he expected all the problems were fixed. He added the caveat that all people on the Fairmont Utilities sewer system should take care what they drop in the toilet.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection, at floridadep.gov, recommends people not flush any medications, vitamins, pesticides, personal care items, herbicides, grease, diapers, feminine products, cooking oil, dental floss, cotton swabs or wipes into toilets.