“The Wright Brothers created the single greatest cultural force since the invention of writing. The airplane became the first World Wide Web, bringing people, languages, ideas, and values together.” – Bill Gates. “It is possible to fly without motors, but not without knowledge and skill.” – Wilbur Wright.
Those two quotes ring soundly with the development of our high school aviation program. The airplane has changed our world and has been the birthplace of many technical innovations that have had widespread applications in our lives. In many ways, the airplane is now taken for granted, just another way to get from one place to another quickly. But for many, it is still a mystery of how those things with wings and propellers get into the air, and those folks are the ones who quest for more knowledge and skill.
Our high school aviation program was a place for our students to learn more about the mysteries of flight, the exploration of space, and to discover their own future options and opportunities. When we started our program 21 years ago, we were one of the pioneers in high school aviation. As the years went by, pilot shortages and the growth of aviation and aerospace industry signaled a need to introduce aviation and aerospace into high schools in a more formal and complete way. When resources and instructional materials became available, we had the program ready to apply all that was being developed.
We have been very fortunate to have a school district that supported the vision and realized what our high school aviation effort could do for our students. It also was recognized by our community, having the Sebring Regional Airport, Career Source Heartland, EAA chapter 1240, Lockwood Aviation, and the Ray Foundation provide resources and support helping the program.
In a few weeks we will be wrapping up our school year, a year that has challenged all of us in ways we could never have imagined. We have been tested, bruised and become exhausted with what we had to endure with COVID and the political emotions causing so much division in our country. I know I share a common feeling with my fellow teachers and staff that the summer break can’t come soon enough. I also feel excited and confident for the future.
Our Aviation Academy next year will have additional teachers, we are partnering with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, we are expanding our AOPA High School Aviation curriculum and providing hands-on internships for students working within the aviation industry. Hopefully we will be able to do this without masks.
I would like to share a few personal perspectives: When I had the opportunity to begin a high school aviation class at Lake Placid High School in 1998, I knew there was potential for the future but we were starting from ground zero. Year by year things developed and more people became involved. Some folks stayed for a while and then left; others have been a part of it from the beginning. I get many pats on the back and congratulations for sticking with the program and pushing ahead, and those accolades are nice, but it is not what I feel most proud about. I am very proud of all the people that came together to share a vision and put forth the effort to develop our program. A leader can only be a leader if there are people willing to participate and make things happen. Everyone can’t do everything, but everyone can do something, and that was what our community did.
I enjoy aviation and being able to get in my little Cessna 150 and turn avgas into noise, but it is not my passion. My passion is helping our youth discover their options and opportunities though our Aviation Academy. Having our students acquire knowledge and skills that will serve them in whatever career they choose. Seeing our team come together to make it all happen with excitement and enthusiasm. Another uplifting event is senior Aviation Academy student Nicole Blount recently earning her private pilot’s license and Aviation Academy teacher Mike Halpern was given a $10,000 flight training scholarship through the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. AOPA is the provider of our high school aviation curriculum. These things are the wind beneath my wings. Thank you.
Don’t forget about the our monthly pancake breakfast tomorrow at the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center, through Gate 24 at the Sebring Regional Airport. Follow the signs all the way to the south end of the airport.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.