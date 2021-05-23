Things are heating up outdoors and my hikes are starting to get steamy. With a penchant for uplands, full sun, white sands and blazing hot afternoons are in my outdoor-focused future. For me, there’s just something about walking through the stunted, aromatic growth of central Florida’s desert-like scrub and sandhill communities that brings me joy. It also sometimes leads to wooziness from overexposure, but even so, those white sand habitats never cease to provide a little wonder.
As I hike in the stillness, I rarely run into anyone else. After all, who wants to hike in triple digit weather in the full sun? Alone with my thoughts and the heady scents of scrub plants toasting in the slight breeze, there is always the stirring of small creatures. Florida scrub lizards are usually quite busy throughout the daytime hours and I enjoy watching them zip around my feet as I shuffle on by.
An overall silvery color marked with bronze zigzags and stripes, these lizards are quite beautiful against the blinding white sands of our scrub communities. It’s quite easy to tell males from females in this species as females have chevron-like markings on their backs which the males lack. Both sexes have a thick, dark brown stripe down the side of their five to six inch-long bodies. Males also have bright blue, shiny patches on their bellies and the underside of their throats, but you’re unlikely to see this because they are too fast to capture for a look.
Egg layers, young look similar to the females and these lizards are much heavier bodied and scaled in appearance than your common backyard brown anoles. These critters live only in the upland, fire-maintained communities of our Lake Wales Ridge, a few north Florida counties, and a couple of coastal regions on either side of the State. Polk and Highlands counties contain some of the highest populations of this incredibly unique lizard.
Able to burrow into the sand, they are most often seen scurrying around in hunt of beetles, ants, spiders, and other small insects. Without the open, barren patches of sands maintained by disturbance or fire, natural or prescribed, these lizards lose the habitat they rely on for survival. Unfortunately, their preferred habitats are also the high and dry regions coveted for development and this has severely impacted their numbers.
Want to see this critter? Look for hiking trails in scrub communities with white sugar sand. Hike mid-morning or early afternoons, keeping an eye out along the edges of the brush bordering the trail. Scrub lizards move quickly but are easily seen in the proper habitats.