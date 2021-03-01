When did liberalism start and what do liberals stand for? We can start with the book of Genesis chapter 3: verse 5-7, KJV; where Eve was deceived and Adam disobeyed. Adam didn't have to disobey and eat of the fruit but did so because he loved Eve more than God. As liberals do today, Adam and Eve did not take personal responsibility for their actions.
Adam blamed Eve and Eve blamed God for placing the snake in the garden. Just recently, Governor Cuomo of New York, blamed God for causing the many deaths in nursing homes due to COVID and not himself placing sick people from overflowing hospitals with COVID into nursing homes, killing over 9,000 elderly people. Today, he still takes no blame and never will because he is a liberal.
The thinking of liberals is enmity against God. Let's look at what God really thinks about liberals in Isaiah 32: 5-8, KJV. In verse 5, it states that the vile person shall be no more called liberal. First, one must understand the book of Isaiah to understand these verses. The book of Isaiah is a prophetic book written to Jews by Isaiah and in the case of this chapter and verses, it is speaking of the coming millennial kingdom of God after the tribulation.
What God is saying in verse 5 through Isaiah is that liberals are charitable and have been throughout human history in a fake way always hiding their true intentions. Verse 6, shows the real liberal deep down and why God says in verse 5, that the vile person shall be no more called liberal. A liberal is a wolf in sheep's clothing, being a wolf deep down in fake clothing ( sheep's clothing). Verse 7 and 8 couldn't say it better what God thinks of liberals. Liberals listen to vain communications from Satan and will have nothing to do with God.
The first secular government ran by a liberal was the tower of Babel and the liberal was Nimrod who thought he could be better than God.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid