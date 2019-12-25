If was looking for just one word to describe the past 12 months, it would be tornado. You know, when your life is picked up, turned upside down and scattered about, taking you out of your comfort zone and changing your perspective. That’s been my 2019.
It all really started mid-January when I started the Biggest Loser program at the YMCA. While my intentions were good and I’m glad I tried it, but it physically took a toll on me. It was rough at first changing my eating habits, but that turned out to be a good thing, and I’m happy I did it. I wanted to make a change and drop the weight, not just for myself, but for my kids too.
While the program did result in my getting injured several times, what good that did come out of it was changing my physical activity level for the better. Now I find myself going for walks in the middle of the day because I want to, not because I have to.
I stopped drinking soda in January. It was real hard at first. I think that took more willpower than giving up candy and chips. I won’t say I completely won that fight since I do get cravings every once in a while. And I’m OK with getting the cravings because it’s the fact I don’t give in to them that is the win.
I also haven’t had any alcohol since July. So there’s that.
Over the past 12 months my weight has gone up and down like the world’s worst roller coaster, but during that time I have lost a total of 63 pounds. Unfortunately, it’s fluctuated so much over the past month that it was more but then I gained some back, bringing me right back to 63 lost. But I’m still proud of that total and losing that weight has done me a world of good.
My A1C is down over last year. My clothes are fitting looser and I feel better. I still have a ways to go though.
My goal when I started this journey back in January was to lose 100 pounds. I’m more than halfway there. My new goal for 2020 will be to reach that 100 mark by summer, and I know I can do it. I just need to continue sticking to my eating habits and increase my activity level again. I won’t be flipping tires or anything like that, but I can spend more time on the treadmill, take more walks during the week and find a way to get back to the pool.
So, as I head into the new year and the new decade, I do so encouraged by what I’ve accomplished so far and empowered by those of you who are cheering me on and following along with my progress. Putting myself out there like this and having the community trying to keep me on task and keep me honest has been the most important part of this journey for me. Without that motivation, that accountability, I don’t know where I’d be now.