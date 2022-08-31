Yoga class

Mary Loe, Cynthia Buckwalter and Pat Sheltz demonstrate pose at Shield Medical yoga class.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

“From the early practice of yoga, ‘bandhas’ are defined as ‘locks’ within the body associated with holding the breath and tightening specific parts of the body to accelerate the functions of all organs attached to that area.” (http://www.sciencedaily.com).

Bandhas, related to body muscles, are awakened by holding the breath, then freeing up the energy through strong exhales and inhales. These bandhas contribute to every day physical movement that can sometimes be restricted due to the lack of breath circulating fully throughout the body. Inhaling deeply with full exhales can improve oxygen flow into tissues, muscles and bones. (http://www.sciencedaily.com).

