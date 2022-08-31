“From the early practice of yoga, ‘bandhas’ are defined as ‘locks’ within the body associated with holding the breath and tightening specific parts of the body to accelerate the functions of all organs attached to that area.” (http://www.sciencedaily.com).
Bandhas, related to body muscles, are awakened by holding the breath, then freeing up the energy through strong exhales and inhales. These bandhas contribute to every day physical movement that can sometimes be restricted due to the lack of breath circulating fully throughout the body. Inhaling deeply with full exhales can improve oxygen flow into tissues, muscles and bones. (http://www.sciencedaily.com).
In a yoga practice, postures open and release energy in the body sending more oxygen to possibly deprived organs. Bandhas are another type of breathing that stimulates and awakens organs and replenishes them with oxygen. Start by deeply inhaling through the nose, then suck the abdominal muscles into the back. Hold the muscles firmly, then after a few seconds, exhale through the nose in rapid short breaths. This practice may seem difficult at first, but it is really a simple way to increase oxygen intake and release toxins from the organs.
Moving down the body to the feet, begin an analysis. The feet are often neglected in analyzing ways to increase their energy. Observing the feet anatomically, there is an arch in each foot from the big toe to the little toe. When standing tall and balanced in Tadassana, energy is distributed across and through the foot. When sucking in the abdominal muscle and tightening them into the lower back, the intensity of the contraction strengthens the muscles in the lower part of the body. Next, release the abdominal contractions with quick exhales that relieve stress and tension. “Prana,” or the breath, is controlled by inhaling and exhaling rhythmically, which also stimulates the endocrine system and supports a healthy spine.
How does one determine the results from pranayama breathing? Muscles become stronger in the core of the body with a greater flow of fresh oxygenated blood throughout the body as digestion improves. During pranayama breathing, when the breath is held for a short time and quickly released, tension flows out of the body and more fresh oxygen is circulated. According to practitioners, deep pranayama breathing increases the life force within.
The final posture in a yoga class is called “corpse pose” with the body lying flat on the yoga mat, eyes closed. Yoga practitioners Mary Loe, Cynthia Buckwalter and Pat Sheltz, shown in the Tuesday class at Shield Medical Center, relax in this closing final pose. This “restorative posture” rests the mind and body into calmness.
Join a yoga class: Mondays, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park; Tuesdays, 1-2 p.m., Thursdays 5:30-6:30 p.m. or Fridays, 1-2 p.m. at Shield Wellness Group, 4597 Casablanca Circle (off U.S. 27 N.) in Sebring. Join with other practitioners working to improve health, wellness and fitness as well as having fun doing it!