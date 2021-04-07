How do we build confidence in our balance as we stand, walk, move, as well as in performing yoga “balance poses?” There are two beginning steps: Practicing yoga balance begins in the mind by building confidence/trust focusing on strength to balance the legs, abdominals, back and core. As in this pose that is pictured, observe the long-extended body, with the body leaning forward to clasp the hands between the legs. The goal is to not bend forward but to keep the core strong and the body in alignment. Hold the pose and look over one shoulder. It takes practice and concentration to maintain balance.-
Lengthen the legs into the Earth with feet shoulder-width apart distributing the weight equally down through each foot. Balance the energy in both legs through the hips. Lengthen the spine up and down the back, tighten the buttocks and release the neck long as you are aligning the ears with the shoulders. Hold the back straight in line with the spine. Breathe. When you release the posture, hold the stance and do not allow the body to slump back into past “muscle memory.”
Another posture is simply brushing your teeth. Let’s begin simply by widening the legs and extending the arms from the shoulders as you lean over the sink to brush your teeth. With one arm, hold the sink and lift the opposite leg, long and straight. You can use the sink for stability, Raise the leg waist high to the back and hold the pose. Do only as much as you can to feel secure, then gradually stand alone with the one leg back and balanced. Take each step slowly and pull energy from the core into the legs and forward into the arms. This is a job of concentration and focus.
Yes, we can multitask, focusing concentration on balance that requires silencing the “monkey mind” chatter. Yoga requires concentration and focus as you pull in the abdominals and channel energy in two directions from the tip of the fingers and into the legs. We gradually build confidence after much everyday practice, utilizing everyday movement as an opportunity. As we move through our daily lives and activities, we have an opportunity to incorporate yoga practice into all that we do as we gain strength in balance. As we focus on everyday activities, we can change our movements and make them habitual. Muscle fibers contract in response to different nerve stimuli. This is an active, energy-dependent process involving the release of calcium at the cellular level of the muscle fiber. The force of this contraction moves the joints.
With time and regular practice, the neck and shoulders become strong and more supple. Gradually, any discomfort in re-shaping and aligning the spine and muscles will diminish. Freeing and lengthening the muscles increases mobility, relieves stiffness and pain in the neck and shoulders.
These are simple, applicable suggestions to gradually gain balance with focus, concentration and creating new “muscle memory.” As we let go of past negative habits, the body changes and realigns. Re-aligning the posture is a full-time job that results in better movement, strength and stability. We will feel so good looking at our newly created profile in the mirror. Smile and know you did it for better health!