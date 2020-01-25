A couple of weeks ago, I told you how my friend Dixie offered to take me to South Carolina to meet my new grandson and bond with my lovely 21-month-old granddaughter. I took her up on her generosity, and very early on a Thursday morning (if anyone questioned my love for my family the fact I got up and moving before sunrise should be ample evidence) we set out on the 10-plus-hour drive to Taylors, South Carolina.
It was a fun trip. Dixie and I shared stories about our respective families and talked about all kinds of things, including the horrible traffic on I-4 (we never figured out where all the cars came from). With stops, we didn’t arrive in Taylors until after five in the afternoon.
Not long after we got there, I had the privilege of holding my almost 1-month-old grandson, Matthias. He reminded me of his dad when he was a baby — long and lean. In fact, I used to refer to John as my “long, lean, mean machine.” Matthias may well inherit that title.
Words cannot describe the joy of looking into his deep blue eyes, holding him close, kissing the cheeks I’d only seen in pictures. It was worth bad traffic in Florida just for this.
And then there is his big sister, Lavinia. I’d last seen her at Thanksgiving, and she’s already changed so much in that short amount of time. She talks more, interacts more, and is developing quite the personality.
I got to interact with her, playing games and making her laugh, which delighted me. She hasn’t quite mastered the word “grandma” yet, but I’m hoping that will come with time. She did like the gift I brought her, a blank journal for her to draw in. Lavinia loves to draw, and I figured giving her something safe to draw in would be a good thing.
Dixie took to my family with no problem except for one. Ollie, one of the kids’ dogs, somehow got the idea Dixie was the devil and barked at her if she moved. Dixie in turn threatened to make him go play in traffic. Fortunately, both emerged from the experience unscathed.
We also got to interact with John and Amanda, which was a bonus of the trip. Several games of Scattergories were played to hysterical results. On Sunday we worshipped together, and I got to hear John speak on Sunday night.
Because we were leaving early on Monday (again, before sunrise – the things I do for family), we said our goodbyes Sunday night. Lavinia gave us kisses and Matthias received his share of hugs and kisses from Dixie and me before they went off to bed. We swapped goodbyes and “I love yous” with John and Amanda and got to bed relatively early.
I got home around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, very tired but happy. Dixie had helped make something important come true for me, and she has my deepest gratitude for her kindness.
I will see the grandbabies with Don in March. I know they will have grown. They will have changed. Who knows what words Lavinia will know by then? Will Matthias be awake longer?
Whatever. I’m looking forward to it. I love my kids, but I must admit the royal adorablenesses that are my grandbabies are pretty special. If you’re a grandparent, you get it. If not, just take my word for it. And if you see me, ask to see pictures. They’re worth seeing.