Theodore Haischer
Theodore (Ted) Haischer passed away very unexpectedly on July 17, 2020 at his home in Lake Placid, Florida. Ted was born on Feb. 14, 1933 in Corning, New York, son of Harry and Marion Cutler Haischer. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of the VFW. After returning home from the war, Ted joined Corning Incorporated and retired with 35 years of service.
An important part of Ted’s life was spending precious time with his granddaughter Makayla. He enjoyed going to her softball games and was quite vocal cheering her on. During the winter months he spent time in Florida at his winter home with his wife, enjoying the company of friends and family where he served as president of the home owners association.
He married Joanne Gramoglia in 1955. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Joanne Gramoglia Haischer; his sister, Georgia (Kay) Haischer Kidd, and his brother, Karl Haischer. He is survived by his son, Thomas Haischer; his sister, Martha Haischer Card (Bill) and sisters-in-law, Roxanne Haischer and Katherine Gramoglia Celelli, along with several nieces and nephews.