After watching and listening to many news clips indicating the former VP (Joe Biden) may be suffering from dementia, and wondering why the democrat party continues to back him, I have concluded it is just a part of a master game plan.
First, the party knows the electorate will not elect a person demonstratively suffering from dementia to the highest office of the land, if only because they have previously heard of the red button. But, as the party has no other candidate that could withstand an extended vetting, to benefit the party, it will continue to back him — as a space holder — until time for early voting. Then, who can fault either when their candidate withdraws for reason of health and is replaced with whomever the party believes will have a better chance to win.
Secondly, it is possible the former VP may be indicted for a prior activity. What easier defense than to present an 'inability to defend because of demonstrated dementia' the whole nation has observed. And, for the same reason, the former VP escapes being called to testify as a witness in any other's unlawful activity.
Delbert Holsinger
Sebring