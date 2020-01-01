”What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world remains, and is immortal.” — Albert Pine
As we welcome the new year, with our holiday celebrations still fresh in our memories, we reflect on those special moments of 2019 that made us feel loved and cared for. Some people believe that there are angels all around us, caring for us — we just can’t see them.
We agree that angels are at work.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County has been visited by many angels, however, these angels can be seen. They are people like Levon Stukes, who brings fresh fruits and vegetables to our Avon Park club at 207 E. State St. And Stinson Slappy, who is “Mr. Fix-It” at our Sebring club at 111 Martin Luther King Blvd., with his wife, LaVonda Matthews, who was a “Club Kid” and gives back by volunteering. Angels like Foster Walker and Cameron Chambers, both prior Sebring club employees, who are away at college but take time to call to mentor some of our Sebring club kids while away. They visit between semesters because they deeply believe in what we do to help our community’s children have better futures. Another angel is an Avon Park High School junior, who regularly gives her time to our Avon Park club by reading with the children and helping with their homework. And, oh, what a sight, when the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office’s angels descend with their group activities and one-on-one mentoring with our youth.
We are grateful for all these “hands-on” angels, who are directly involved with our clubs, and thank them for believing in us.
Not all of our angels are seen at our clubs, but we know they exist. These angels give regular gifts like Avon Park Bingo, Cornerstone Christian Church, United Methodist Church of Avon Park, and the United Way. This holiday season, generous gifts were received from a host of other community angels, such as Caloosa Youth Support, Inc., the estate of Donna Revenaugh, the Duncan Family Foundation, Give Well, Highlands Ridge Golf Association, Sebring High School, Sebring Women’s Club, and Sun ‘N Lake Medical Group. We are so very grateful for the legion of angels who belong to community organizations, like the Knights of Columbus, who every year provides gifts to our Avon Park Club kids, and the too-numerous-to-list local organizations that contributed to the toy drive The Manor on Lake Jackson organized.
How do you thank an angel who has stood by you through the years, in the toughest of times, because they belief so strongly in you and what you stand for? Gerald Chaney is just such an angel. Understanding that the need is great, he has supported the future of his community through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County. We will never be able to adequately express our appreciation for Mr. Chaney’s believing in us all these years. We can only offer a simple, heartfelt thank you.
And a big thank you to each and every one of the amazing angels, whether mentioned here or not, who make it possible for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County to continue to provide the life-changing services we offer free-of-charge to the youth in our community who need us the most. “Great Futures Start Here” because of you.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization. Our Mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We offer afterschool programs, which provide mentoring, tutoring and enrichment opportunities for children in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as summer programs filled opportunities to have fun while learning. The club has locations in Avon Park and Sebring. For more information about our programs, or how you may volunteer or donate, please visit our website at www.highlandsbgc.org, or contact us by calling 863-451-5401.