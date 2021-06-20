SEBRING — Call it plant-based food, vegan or organic. How ever it is described, those who have tasted meals made by Tom Quigg of The Unapologetic Kitchen say the food is delicious.
Some comments posted on his Facebook page point that out. They include: “I’m typing with my mouth full. This is wonderful.” “It was so-o amazingly wonderful.” “The stuffed portobellos were awesome.”
Quigg said he started cooking when he was a young boy. His parents had divorced and he was living with his father.
“When I was 11, I was cooking all the time,” he said. “My Dad was working...
“I would learn a little bit from him, but I’ve always had a passion for it,” he said, noting that he was basically self-taught.
Quigg said that he has worked in restaurants since he was 15. He said he bought cookbooks, scanned social media and watched videos to increase his knowledge.
The Unapologetic Kitchen offers meals that are pre-made and can be ordered for the week. There are also weekly specials.
He has a fixed monthly menu. Items for this month include: Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls, Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos and Ahi Watermelon Poke Nachos.
Only takeout and delivery are available now. Customers can pick up orders between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Quigg said he is somewhat flexible and can be there after 3.
People can order by telephone. The number is 863-835-0168.
He can also be reached on Facebook. Quigg’s page is the unapologetic chef.
During the pandemic last year, Quigg was trying to figure out what he was going to do. His friends urged him to do what he loves: cook. He said he began cooking for about 20 people a week from his kitchen at home. The number went up dramatically to between 150 and 160 meals a week as a result, Quigg believes, by word of mouth.
Preparing that many meals in his own kitchen got to be too much. As he put it, “I was getting way more demand than I could supply.”
Someone suggested that he needed to look at the kitchen at First United Methodist Church in Sebring. Quigg contacted the church and is now renting the space. The address of the building where the kitchen is located is 401 E. Center St.
A 2009 graduate of Sebring High School, Quigg played football in college in South Dakota. He put on weight there and got up to 330 pounds. He weighed about the same when he left college and returned to Florida.
But after his wife had their first child, Quigg said he gained a lot of weight and at his heaviest tipped the scales at 384.
“I remember I was sitting in my chair and my daughter was almost 1 and I didn’t have energy to go and play with her,” he said.
Quigg said his blood pressure was high and he was pre-diabetic. He began looking into vegetarian food and went completely vegetarian. His blood pressure dropped after six months.
“I feel better than I have ever felt, “ he said, noting that he has lost more than 100 pounds.
Quigg said he doesn’t tell people they need to eat organic food. His hope is that people will perhaps rethink about what they are eating.
“I know there are a lot of people that struggle with diabetes problems, high blood pressure or anything like that,” he said. “Just incorporating, I think, some of these meals into their regimen, showing them eating organic foods and different low cholesterol foods and low salt ... it definitely helps.”
Some people have the misconception that vegan is restrictive or it has less variety, “Actually, you have more variety with vegan food than you’ve had with any other type of food,” Quigg said. “You can do so much with it. My idea was that I wanted to show the different ways.
“It’s just fun to show people the options ... , “ he added.
One of his proudest moments was winning a chili cookoff in Wauchula.
“I didn’t tell anybody that I was vegan,” he said. “To be able to win in Wauchula, Florida as a vegan, I felt like that was one of the better accomplishments of my life. I got to tell everybody afterwards that it was vegan, “ he added. “They were like, ‘What? How’s that even possible?’ “