There are no contradictions
First, the article was incorrectly named “Contradictions in the King James Version.” It should have been “Alleged contradictions ...” As we will see, they are just that, alleged.
A basic law of understanding information is keeping things in their context. Where does Genesis 1 and 2 claim two differing accounts of creation? Sir, that is what you want it to claim, but it does not. Chapter 1 is a chronological/day-by-day account of creation week. Chapter 2 is a topical account of more details of events during the six days with emphasis on man/mankind. From this point on, the 66 books deal with man and woman’s spiritual and physical needs. No contradictions.
Genesis 1:26, 27 and 2:7 give us a composite picture of man/women: spiritual and physical. Note carefully, “Let Us make man/mankind ...” Animals were already created. Only male and female were created in “Our image.” Since God is a spirit (John 4:24), mankind is also a spirit-being housed in a frame of flesh as noted in 2:7. The apostles Peter and Paul refer to the body as a tent or tabernacle. ( 2 Peter 1:13,14; 2 Corinthians 5:1) The purpose of this information is to show mankind’s exalted position of being created in “Our Image” and the ultimate sacrifice of the Lamb of God. Sir, when all else fails, read the instructions. Apparently you haven’t read the whole account/Book. Again, no contradictions.
God didn’t have to “figure out” anything, Sir. The term “help meet” (KJV); “helper comparable to him” (NKJV); “helper suitable for him” (NASV) sets the stage for Adam naming the animals, which was evidence of his intelligence above animals, and, therefore, among the animals there was not a suitable mate. Your claim, “animals are created to see which one would make a good mate for Adam,” is an excellent example of distorting the scriptures as warned in 2 Peter 3:16. “That there are two oddly confused human creation myths in Genesis ...” as you claim, reveals your ignorance of the whole story and sadly, you are the one confused. Again, no contradictions.
Again, I challenge you. We know what you do not believe. You are a living being, the earth is physically present and the universe exists. How? Apparently, learning from previous letters, you have all the answers so let us hear them. I and other readers await your answers.
Frank Parker
Sebring