There is a new “police officer” in Avon Park. His patrol is the grocery store. He was apparently aware of why the woman with three kids in tow was in the grocery store at 8 a.m. Did he know that she may have had permission from management due to certain circumstances? Did he know that she was not aware of the store policy for that time? Did he know why she could not shop at another time? He assumed many things in his roll as a “police officer.”
He stated in the letter, “I call on all people to call out people who are not using common sense” and “We need everyone to call out the people who are being stupid.”
I trust anyone who heard him speak to the two women in such manner called him out for being stupid.
Frank Parker
Sebring