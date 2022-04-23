There’s only one true religion, the Bible. The Word of God, Jesus the son died and rose from the dead and is God. God came to earth. Salvation is only through Him.
I accept the words of the Bible just the way it’s written. Wives obey your husbands. Don’t mark your bodies with tattoos. It’s a shame for a man to have long hair. Women should pray with their heads covered. I would that men pray everywhere, lifting up holy hands without wrath and doubting. Don’t let anyone judge you in meat and drink. Desire spiritual gifts: that you come behind in no gift waiting for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Put on the helmet of salvation. The only way to worship God is in Spirit and truth. Give as you purposeth in your heart. God doesn’t want others eased and you burdened. For by grace you are saved by faith and not works. Women should not speak in the church. Paul suffered not a woman to teach. Forgive and you’ll be forgiven. These signs will follow them that believe. They will speak with new tongues, cast out devils, will take up serpents, lay hands on the sick and they shall recover and drink any deadly thing and it shall not hurt them.
Be ye humble and seek not your own will but God’s. No one’s perfect but God. I read these things and accept them just as written and judge not others the way they believe scriptures. Judge not lest thou be judged. But when it says we should be of one mind with the Brethren it’s in love. It doesn’t exclude sharing doctrine, discussion, and what the Word says.
I fear too much leaven has entered the church where the Word of God is ignored, and where one’s personal integrity to believe God’s word as written is rejected.
I once had a pastor (Jack Hudgens) who was humble and of a loving spirit who allowed me to express myself without judging me. Even though he didn’t agree with me on some issues, he accepted me for who I am and is deeply appreciated and loved.
Paul M. Strunc
Sebring