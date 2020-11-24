What is a "racial slur"? Who has the authority/right to set the definition? Beauty is to the eye of the beholder: "Black Lives Matter" is acceptable, but "White Lives Matter" or "All lives Matter" is said to be racial.
I read with interest in the Highlands News-Sun the account of the Lake Placid principal's charge of "racial slurs" and her dismissal. If I understand the report, there was only a one-time "racial slur" and her career was destroyed. And the district administration was the defining body as to a "racial slur." I wonder what would be found if thousands of their text messages were examined. Their action sets a dangerous precedent and challenges the right of freedom of speech.
The term "races" has been used by governments and politicians to divide us. There is no such thing as "races." There is only one race ... the human race. Biblically, we learn "and He made from one (man) every nation to live on all the face of the earth, having determined (their) appointed times and boundaries of their habitation" (Acts 17:26) and "With it we bless (our) Lord and Father, and with it we curse men, who have been made in the likeness of God" (James 3:9). Color/pigmentation of skin does not change this fact. A positive blood, for example, is the same regardless of skin color.
Self righteous individuals point the finger in condemnation to others for their "racial slurs." Remember, what momma said, "When you point the finger, you have three pointing back at you." And they loudly and proudly claim, "Not me. I'm not prejudiced." It wouldn't take but a brief conversation to prove otherwise. I question if anyone can say, "There is not a prejudiced bone in my body." Physician, heal thyself.
Frank Parker
Sebring