A few weeks ago a friend told me of a refreshing scene at the Little Italy restaurant in Avon Park. As he sat eating his lunch, several police officers, including school resource officers, came into the establishment.
A customer came forward in a show of appreciation and paid for the meals of these fine public servants. Before the officers had finished their meals, every person in the establishment had stopped by their table to thank them for their service.
My friend told me it nearly brought tears to his eyes. It’s a tough time to be in law enforcement. I’m sure the officers appreciated the show of respect and support.
There is still goodness in the land.
Another person I know was in a Sam’s Club store in Colorado shopping for items to send to a group of 13 Marines overseas, one of which was this parent’s son. With a list in hand, the parent showed it to the manager on duty. His name was Jeremy.
The list detailed specific items and the amount of each item for each of the soldiers. Jeremy called up an associate and told him to gather every item in the amounts specified. When the task had been completed, the manager presented the order to the parent free of charge as part of a discretionary spending fund designated to serve the community.
There is still goodness in the land.
In another police-related story, during the first week of June there was a protest in Louisville, Kentucky. According to one of the protesters, Darren Lee Jr., the mood within the crowd grew tense after shots were fired.
A lone police officer was cornered. From out of the crowd of protesters, Lee and four other men who had never met each other, formed a human chain by locking arms to create a barrier around the trapped officer.
One man was already in front of the officer when Lee stepped forward to join him. Three others followed suit.
As reported by Dawne Gee of WAVE 3 News, ”Lee said of the officer, ‘I think he learned at that point that not all protesters or not all Black people are bad people. We don’t all have hate for the police. We just want to see change. We just want to see justice.’ ”
There is still goodness in the land.
Jim Ervin is a correspondent for the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun.