With Joe Biden's words and actions we will move to real pandemic relief and economic recovery. We have been left alone in this mess far too long.
For those who have felt their lives have been teetering on the edge of illness and economic collapse, there is help coming your way. There is a real plan.
To the Republican Party members – it's time to take your party back. The party was hijacked by a man who cared nothing for you and your country. We have learned just how controlled and intimidated Republican representatives have been leaving us all aboard a rudderless ship heading to economic collapse.
Do you choose to align with an armed mob looking to destroy, or are you ready to work ... really work ... to bring this country back from chaos and neglect?
You have a choice to make.
Pat Myers
Sebring