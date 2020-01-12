SEBRING — Sitting on a 33-acre property is a new secret, the Secret Garden Winery and Farm that is. A winery with promises of bringing local flavors and diversity to the table. Part owner Alexa Murray tells about the magic that’s brewing.
Alexa along with her parents, Rick and Valerie Murray, came up with the plan for the winery and farm three years ago after they accumulated property since the original purchase of the first plot of land in 2012.
“This piece of land was bought a lot later on and we decided in March of last year to go ahead and start building this beautiful blue barn,” Murray said. “We are the newest agritourism venture in Highlands County.”
According to the American Planning Association, agritourism is described as any activity incidental to the operation of a farm that brings members of the public to the farm for educational, recreational, or retail purposes.
“When we started hearing about agritourism and people bringing people back to farming, it’s kind of our passion. We want to give people ideas of how to live off the land and, you know, really create a space and a destination for them and Highlands County,” she said.
The new winery wants to promote what can be grown in its locality in different ways. Besides the production of wine, there are plans in the future for farm-to-table dinner events, so that local farmers can introduce themselves and their different produce. They plan to have a few acres set aside with a variety of muscadine grapes dedicated for a u-pick, and will include small businesses by doing food and wine pairings with local restaurants and host different kinds of vendors on weekends. They tinkered with that idea back in November of 2019 when they had their soft opening.
“It was a very successful event and we’re looking hopefully at the end of January, early February to do another one, where we’ll have boutiques and sourdough bread and different vendors,” Murray said.
On their own terms of wine, the winery plans on experimenting with different flavors that can be grown right here in Florida, including possibly banana- and tomato-flavored wine.
“At first we weren’t able to secure Florida grapes for our first crop so we went to Georgia and we got them out of the Polk vineyard and then what’s currently in production is all Florida grown,” Murray said.
The farm be growing a few variations of muscadine grapes since they grow well in Florida’s climate. Customers can also expect flavors of blueberry, elderberry, and even a raspberry rosé is in the works. With time, the Murrays should have a partial harvest of muscadine grapes in 2021 and full harvest in 2022.
Murray said the family chose to do a winery while thinking of how to utilize their land. She said she thought of all the different experiences she has gathered through school and travel. She has an extensive background in food and beverage along with hospitality and the love of event planning. The winery and farm came more into fruition when a close family friend who was successful in winemaking showed them the ropes.
“I’ve been working very closely with him for the past year and a half learning how to make the wines and taking over the whole winemaking businesses side of itself and it’s something that I became more and more passionate about the more I learned the process,” Murray said.
Her favorite wine currently at Secret Garden Winery and Farm is Feeling Fine Blackberry Wine.
“There’s a story: When I visited a winery in South Carolina and I brought back a bottle of their blackberry and said, ‘I really would like to also produce a blackberry wine.’ So we did and I had a lot of fun. My winemaker and I were joking around one day and he was like, ‘Oh, you’re feeling fine, because you’re on that blackberry wine.’ And that’s kind of how the name came about,” she said.
Though Murray loves the flexibility of being able to use her creative side in the creation of bottles, she and her parents look forward to working with a local artist on designing labels for the future. Patrons will find many of the bottles have light-hearted yet funky names, such as On Cloud Nine or Bee Mine Noble.
The owners want to keep a good atmosphere where people can go and get away from everyday life, hence the name Secret Garden. The backstory to the name is that Alexa and her mother have a found love of both the book by Frances Hodgson Burnett and also the movies. But it’s more than just a name, they plan to use the idea to their advantage.
“One day we were kind of sitting there talking about the book and the movie “Secret Garden.” So I was like ‘That would actually make a really cool venue’ if we were to incorporate little niches, nooks and crannies throughout the venue where people could enjoy themselves and the beauty of the farm like we do,” Murray said.
Currently, the blue barn is being used as a storefront, but with construction underway in the future for an actual retail space, the barn will then be used primarily for events, such as weddings, dinners, perhaps trivia contests and other live entertainment. The building even has two rooms that are featured as suites, one for the groom, styled in masculine colors and comfortable seating. The suite even has a retro mini fridge and vintage slot machine, both in red to give it contrast to its warm tones. The bridal suite has inviting soft hues with comfortable seating and is adorned with a beautiful mirror, a directors chair to be used for makeup sessions and to top it off a beautifully restored antique dresser, that was painted by the mother and daughter duo to add a little more personality.
The family-owned business looks forward to being apart of the community as a new venture spot for Highlands County.
“ I grew up here. I was lucky to grow up here. And it is kind of cool working on this project back home and seeing the growth and development that’s come to not only the county, but the city of Sebring and the town of Lake Placid and all the changes that are going about. To be part of that change is
amazing.”
As Secret Garden Winery and Farm continues to grow and transform, it currently offers an array of delights. Customers can go have wine tastings and wine flights or relish in having a lovely glass or two of their own personal favorite since there are several different types of wine to choose from. If customers aren’t wine-goers or want anything non-alcoholic there are other beverages that can be purchased. And if hunger strikes, they offer Charcuterie boards, chocolate samplers, and cheese curds.
Visitors can enjoy their drinks and snacks on the spacious patio that offers plenty of seating with a view of the farm.
The winery also has an assortment of jams, sauces, and pickled foods.
“So all our jams and jellies that we’re carrying are from Amish markets. We have a vendor off the coast that distributes them for us, but most of them are made up north like Michigan, Pennsylvania, and places like that.”
The winery has other merchandise, but that is a secret for the people to discover. With some projects in tow for the near future and construction still taking place, locals will just have to enjoy the simple yet diverse splendors the winery already has to offer.
“Hang in there. It is astonishing how short a time it can take for very wonderful things to happen.” — Frances Hodgson Burnett, “The Secret Garden.”
If interested in visiting Secret Garden Winery and Farm, it’s located at 8222 W. Josephine Road in Sebring.