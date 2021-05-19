Kellie Kelley has been a master florist since she was 18 years of age. She is a Lake Placid native and has lived there all her life, except for a six-year stint in Spokane, Washington where she operated a floral shop in a large hospital.
Kelley was formally named the State of Florida Designer of the Year. She is a Master Florist and has done advanced designer training. Simply put, that means her floral arrangements are awesome.
Her store at 173 Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid displays her talent. A wonderful added feature of a visit to her sweet smelling flower shop is a soft serve treat. The sign outside reads: Soft Serve Here. A taste of her orange/vanilla cone will cool your pallet as you choose a beautiful arrangement as a gift for a graduation, wedding or special event.
Four years ago, Kelley discovered another talent hidden in her heart. She became a writer.
“One day I started writing on my iPad and before you know it, I created my first novel titled, ‘Sunday Dinners,’” she said. It sells so well she continually reorders.
“Sunday Dinners” led to Kelley writing “Sunday Dinners Triology,” consisting of “Sunday Dinners,” “Playing Dirty,” and “Blistered.”
Kelley premiered her fourth book on May 1. The book is titled “Day Break.” It tells the story of Coby Day, who owns her own craft kitchen and bakery. “Her daily routine is interrupted when she enrolls in a prestigious fitness center, The Wolves Den. Love and devotion ultimately save her day.”
“Day Break” is entered into this year’s Florida Writers Competition. Kelley hopes to hear a telephone call in October when the winner is named.
Kelley’s books range from 60,000 to 90,000 words. She keeps sharp by writing between 500 and 1,000 words a day. Her novels have received positive reviews.
The triology and new release are available at her floral shop, by calling her at 863-465-2653, by emailing her at kkelleyauthor@gmail.com or visiting Amazon, where you can purchase it for $18.95.
A fifth novel is taking form. It is about four women who take over their husbands’ hunting club.
The famous motivational speaker Anthony Robbins is famous for coining the phrase, “if you can’t, you must!” The poet Robert Browning wrote, “A man’s reach should exceed his grasp or what’s a heaven for?”
Those statements can be said of Kellie Kelley. She has made a dream come true by discovering a hidden talent and is not only a creative florist but has become a sought-after novelist.
They say that most people use only 10% of their God-given talent. Kelley continues to expand her abilities way beyond that percentage. She can be a true inspiration for others to discover their hidden talent and make it come alive like she is doing.