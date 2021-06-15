There’s only one God
There’s only one God, the God who created heaven and earth and man in his image. God revealed it to Abraham and it’s true today. Jesus said I am the truth and the life. There’s only one God, the Father, the Son, the Holy Spirit; all three agree and are one. We didn’t evolve from nothing. A billion years of nothing will still be nothing after a billion years.
For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life. God is so pure and holy that sin cannot abide where he is at. God loves us and sent his Son Jesus to be a sacrifice for our sins. We all sin and are separated from God until we receive Jesus, God’s plan of Salvation so we can have fellowship with God. When we believe in our heart that Jesus truly died for our sins, he comes into our heart and makes us born again. Born of the spirit and washed by his blood. He promises us eternal life.
With all the darkness we see in the world today, Jesus calls out to us to hear his voice. Come and draw near and I will draw near to you, behold I stand at the door and knock and if anyone hears my voice and opens that door, I will come into him and supp with him and he with me.
Calm yourself and respond to his call, let the peace of God flood your soul. Jesus says take and learn of me for I am meek and lowly in heart, for my yoke is easy and my burden is light. Jesus is still here even in a dark and dead world. He’s waiting for you to find peace for your souls.
Paul M. Strunc
Sebring