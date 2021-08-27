One of my family holiday traditions was to have a complicated jigsaw puzzle laid out on a card table that invited anyone passing by to try and find a few pieces to fit. Eventually when it was time to take down the tree and put the decorations away, the puzzle was finished. A few times there were some odd shaped holes where a piece was missing, which then led to a massive search in the surrounding area to find the missing piece.
There was no deadline, just the opportunity to take a few minutes, relax and focus on something else. When there were a few people around the table, great conversations often took place.
Presently there is another jigsaw puzzle laid out on multiple tables and other places that will hold puzzle parts in the EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center. These puzzle parts are made of aluminum, plastic, steel and rubber. When they are all put together, a beautiful aircraft will be ready to take flight.
Walking into the hangar now, it looks like there was an explosion of aluminum, with pieces of the Zenith 750 STOL (Short Take Off & Landing) aircraft on every flat surface we could find and we built a few more. The first step is to take an inventory to make sure the packing list matches the required parts list for the aircraft.
With our previous aircraft build project of an AirCam and our current second AirCam, we have been spoiled. The main body, aka the fuselage, came over from the Lockwood factory a few doors down. The fuselage was preassembled in jigs at Lockwood with temporary rivets. The temporary rivets would then be drilled out and replaced with temporary fasteners called clecos. After that, the whole thing would be disassembled, treated, primed and then reassembled. From the beginning, the AirCam looked like part of an airplane.
With the Zenith 750, the scattered parts look nothing like an airplane. If you are familiar with the parts of an airplane you might recognize the steel engine mount or the Plexiglass windshield, but beyond that, it’s all scattered odd-shaped pieces of aluminum.
To make this puzzle develop into an airplane, there is a thick instruction manual with diagrams and detailed instructions. There are also many videos of how to put the parts together in the right sequence to make the whole effort go smoothly. We are thankful for those resources and will make good use of them.
We have a more structured process for this puzzle assembly than from the casual holiday jigsaw puzzle. Our students will be working on the AirCam and the Zenith 750 STOL on Mondays and Wednesdays when they are transported from their high school on a school bus. There will be the great conversations that will involve the procedures required for the assembly and after much of the assembly efforts become more routine, other topics will be discussed.
I have seen this process happen over the years as I taught woodshop, drafting and aviation classes, where a group of students were working together on a common project. The team build process begins with clear directions for the tasks at hand and as our students work together, they get to know each other. That is where team building begins. They learn how to communicate, learn how to share tasks, and find out which members of the group are better at certain tasks. They also find out how to learn from each other and share the workload. It doesn’t happen overnight, but in my experience, it does not take too long if they are having fun and feel like they are accomplishing something.
A bonus of the Zenith 750 kit was the 14-foot-long-by-4-foot-wide crate it came in. We turned it into another worktable by reinforcing the parts of the crate, adding casters to the bottom, and installing a plywood top. The Zenith 750 puzzle box was not going to have pieces put back in for the next holiday season project, and it is nice to be able to use it for another flat place to put all the pieces as we build the aircraft.
You will be able to see the project at our next EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 11. We are also developing a Facebook page to the aircraft build projects so everyone can see the progress at any time on their computer. As soon as those links are finalized, I’ll share them in this column.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.