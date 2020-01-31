This is in response to a writer who responded to another writer in the Jan. 25 viewpoints of the Highlands News-Sun where one accuses the other of sticking by Trump, who is “destroying the checks and balances in our Constitution — a Constitution under fire by the Republican criminals and a monarchy in the making” and as far as this person is concerned, “will change this November.”
I would like this writer to tell me one thing that Trump has violated in the Constitution and please, do not count the two articles against him. They are not crimes, which makes this whole impeachment a farce. Why? Even if he is found doing wrong of these two articles, then what? You can not throw someone out of not committing a crime.
The Democrats have lost it, completely, and the real reason for this impeachment goes way deeper than most know. The Democrats for years have been striving to go global and Trump placed a brake on it by not attending the Paris Climate Accord and standing by nationalism and the Constitution that this writer says he is violating. The Democrats hate capitalism and the Constitution as truth be known. The Democrats are searching for a one world order with a fantasy utopia that can never be achieved by man.
Now, back to the impeachment, the Democrats with their two articles have lowered the bar so low that, if these two articles ever stood to be high crimes, then all past presidents would have been thrown out. Example: Obama going after conservatives by using the IRS would be an impeachable offense; Obama, using U.S. taxpayer money to fund Netanyahu’s opponent in the Israelis elections, would be an impeachable offense; Obama’s fast and furious would be an impeachable offense; Bill Clinton’s perjury to a federal judge was a high crime and should have been thrown out, but wasn’t because of a crooked majority democratic Senate; Nixon clearly did commit a high crime and was going to be thrown out by an honest Republican majority Senate, but he left before they did so.
Now, let’s take a real close look at what Obama exposed about our federal government that is unconstitutional. It is our unelected people in federal agencies that Obama used to go after conservatives such as the EPA and IRS, where Congress nor the Senate, who represents us the people, could not and can not control nor can they. They are unionized and can not be fired. All federal agencies are unconstitutional and these responsibilities were removed away from the states. That’s right, state rights were taken away starting with Abe Lincoln and the real reason for the Civil War, where slavery was just the excuse, even though it was still wrong.
So, in conclusion, I would tell this writer to put down that gadget that is stuck in her face and pick up a book on U.S. history and learn about the subject at hand before commenting.
Bruce Tooker is a Lake Placid resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.