These are children
“Let the little children come to me; do not hinder them. For it is to such as these that the Kingdom of God belongs ... And He blessed them.” Jesus, the Christ (Mark 10:14)
Children, created in the image and likeness of God. Loving, innocent, peaceful, gentle, all good.
The citizens of the United States have witnessed an influx of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children of all ages into their country since January of this year. Immigrant children continue to come to America looking for safety, nourishment, comfort, medical attention, clothing, rest, perhaps an embrace. All are searching for their parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters, whose promises to meet them at America’s boarder are unfulfilled.
These are children! Remember their journey from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador walking for hundreds of harsh, inhumane miles for months without food, water, warmth, medical care, or sleep to reach America’s boarder. Victims of abandonment, brutal cartels, manipulative and devious traffickers, sexual and physical abuse, and ruthless MS-13 recruitment. These are children!
Adults who currently occupy America’s government invited the unaccompanied migrant children into our United States. Such lawlessness, ignorance, schemes and false promises.
This is about the unaccompanied migrant children. They were invited into our country accepting with innocence and trust, our government’s lure. They are here.
“Behold, I am sending you like sheep in the midst of wolves; so be shrewd as serpents and simple as doves.” Jesus, the Christ (Matthew 10:16)
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park