SEBRING — If a child witnesses violence in the home and deputies are called to the scene, that child will probably meet Stella, a Weimaraner mix.
If a young family loses a home in a fire, Trey – a Pembroke Welsh corgi – might show up with a reverend in tow.
These four-legged members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office are known as therapy dogs. The department, which has used K-9 guard dogs and bloodhounds for years, added therapy dogs in 2018, says victim advocate Elizabeth Fischer, who partners with Stella.
Stella, who weighs 55 pounds, came to Highlands County from Brevard County in 2018.
“They are specially trained to be of service to people in extremely stressful situations,” Fischer said. “They have their duties, they are very pet-able. People want to reach out and touch them, which helps victims get through interviews.”
Highlands Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Allen Altvater – one of eight volunteer chaplains in the department – was partnered with Trey in 2018. He and Trey help law enforcement officers as they are debriefed after shootings, car accidents, hostage negotiations, and other stressful events.
“Our job is to encourage and help people defuse and during debriefings,” Altvater said. “After major events, we are there, encouraging people and holding them up when they feel deflated.”
Their help is not limited to victims.
“People request a chaplain for different reasons,” he said. “They may not be a victim of a crime, but are dealing with some grief. We’re called out to be of assistance to them, too.”
On a recent August morning, the two (or four) were visiting Hope for Highlands, a Champion for Children Foundation community initiative. It was a gathering of child support and family health nonprofits seeking to address trauma in the community. As Stella and Trey sat and watched, children (and not a few adults) reached down to pet the trauma K-9s. In a word, they are irresistible.
“Both of our dogs responded to the SunTrust incident,” Fischer said, referring to the slaying of five women by a man who called dispatchers to say he’d done it. “We were in the parking lot, mingling with deputies and first responders. It was a very bad day.”
Stella plays a big role with sexually abused children from arrest to the disposition of the case.
“I belong to the Special Victims Unit,” Fischer said. “Stella works with victims and traumatized witnesses, a lot of them children. She goes to the hospital when needed, meets with them as they are interviewed, helps them through counseling, and stays with them through prosecution. She even goes into the courtroom with them.”
As more people come up and pet them at Hope for Highlands, Stella and Trey step forward, unbothered by all the attention.
“They seem to have a special sense that tells them how to respond to people in stress,” Altvater said.