ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257.
Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
“It’s still Tootie’s house,” Nancy DeCamp said, her eyes welling. “It’s very hard to be there.”
The DeCamps never expected this problem in Caribbean Isles, nestled between Largo and Seminole. Selling in the 55-and-older park, their real estate agent said, was once so easy she scarcely had time to stake “for sale” signs.
Then the park changed hands.
It sounds like a quintessential Florida tale: The land beneath a mobile home park sells, and the new owner hikes the rent beyond what residents can afford.
Caribbean Isles was supposed to be different. Years ago, as investors circled during the last real-estate boom, residents fought for their land and won: They bought it themselves to ward off the threat.
Last year, however, they sold the park — and their protection. The buyers offered sums that the owners felt they couldn’t turn down, ensuring financial security into their twilight. Some say they were convinced to sell by what they took as a guarantee that the park would stay affordable.
But rents for new residents have nearly doubled since last summer. Real estate agents say the sharp increases have made the homes residents still own nearly impossible to sell.
The park’s new management, Murex Properties, has told residents it disputes their account. Murex did not respond directly to several detailed questions posed by the Tampa Bay Times, but it provided a statement defending its rates as reasonable.
To residents, the conflict isn’t just about money. It’s about a loss of autonomy.
Once, Caribbean Isles was an affordable side door into a Florida retirement dream. Now, residents say, the maze of lots, encircled by a white fence, feels like a trap.
‘Residents’ revolution’
The cheers nearly drowned out the thunderstorm roiling outside the clubhouse.
It was the summer of 2005. More than 100 people had assembled to learn the fate of Stella Del Mar, their mobile home community. Many of them already struggled to survive, relying on Social Security to pay their $442 monthly lot rent.
With a developer offering to buy the park — and likely displace residents — they had pulled off a massive victory: They’d pooled enough money to buy it themselves.
Those who opted in would own the land by buying shares in the newly created co-op. “Residents’ revolution,” proclaimed the headline in the St. Petersburg Times.
“The owners were residents,” said Norman Pickett, 83, who lived there at the time and eventually became a shareholder. “They lived among us.”
Neighbors renamed the park Caribbean Isles.
Communal ownership quelled fears that a developer could buy the land and kick residents off, or that a new landlord would jack up rents.
Homeowners with shares in the park paid a small monthly fee for maintenance and management. When it came to major decisions about the park, they each had a vote. Everyone else who owned homes paid rent on the land.
The park featured a heated pool, a shuffleboard court and a thriving social atmosphere. There were poker nights and bowling leagues and a sense that people looked out for each other, residents say. Before Caribbean Isles sold, non-shareholder residents paid about $600 a month in lot rent, similar to other inland parks nearby and cheaper than some of Pinellas’ more luxurious, waterfront parks.
This model of resident ownership is the “gold-standard” for keeping a mobile home community affordable, said Esther Sullivan, a sociologist at the University of Colorado Denver who studies manufactured homes.
Usually, residents of manufactured home communities own their houses but pay rent to the landowners.
Corporate owners “raise rents, tack on fees and increase the expenses for residents living there,” Sullivan said. “(Residents’) vested interest is in keeping rents low and fees minimal.”
Investors have gotten the best returns on parks with older residents and comfortable amenities, Sullivan said, especially in Florida.
Ones exactly like Caribbean Isles.
An uncertain windfall
It has happened to Missy James more than once: Just as she would plant a “for sale” sign in front of a client’s home, a car would slow. The driver would make an on-the-spot offer, and the home would sell.
“That’s how it was before the sale,” said James, a real estate agent who lived and worked in Caribbean Isles and owned a share in the park.
In the first half of 2022, before the park’s sale, she sold seven homes, all at or near asking price, ranging from $65,000 to $152,900, she said.
Other agents who marketed in the community agreed. It was easy to sell in the park, even as Tampa Bay’s housing market cooled.
In early 2022, shareholders began considering offers to buy Caribbean Isles. One of the proposals bowled over Nancy DeCamp and her husband, Rick: $296,000 a share.
Shareholders said the money felt like a windfall, a nest egg they could pass along to their children. Nancy DeCamp, who grew up poor in Iowa, worried more about what the sale would mean for her neighbors who didn’t own a share — and would get nothing out of the deal.
Other residents said their chief concerns were how rent and home values would change.
Half-a-dozen shareholders said that they were led to believe lot rent for new residents would increase by only about $175 a month. Some said that they heard that figure directly from Murex leadership; others said they learned it from the co-op board’s attorneys at Tampa-based Atlas Law. An attorney for Atlas Law confirmed he represented the co-op board but said he couldn’t comment without his client’s permission.
The 400-lot park sold for $41 million.
“I think everyone would have voted differently if we’d known what was coming,” said Rick DeCamp.
‘Who has and who has not’
Caribbean Isles remains a place where neighbors know others’ habits and routines.
But a subtle chill has swept over the park.
“You can see who has and who has not,” Nancy DeCamp said. “Almost everybody (who sold a share) ran out and got brand new golf carts.”
Some residents who had no voice in the sale said they feel betrayed by shareholding neighbors, who in turn said they feel duped by Murex. Homeowners’ association meetings have become so volatile, said those who have attended, that questions must be submitted in advance.
Still, Nancy DeCamp can’t imagine living anywhere else. She and Rick will probably die here, she said, and plenty of their neighbors plan the same thing.
“I hate to say it,” Nancy added, “but we hear sirens all the time.”
Caribbean Isles is still their home. But it no longer belongs to them.