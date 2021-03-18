SEBRING — While Wednesday and Thursday can be thought of as the hors d'oeuvres and appetizer for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, today and Saturday will be the main course and dessert, as things are about to get a lot more exciting.
Today sees plenty of action packed into 7.5 hours, as the day begins at 9 a.m. with the second and final race for the Mazda MX-5 Cup Series and will be followed with the second race for the Porsche Carrera Cup at 10:10 a.m.
At 11:15 a.m. qualifying begins for the 12 Hours of Sebring and this year championship points will be awarded during qualifying, which places more importance on getting a good starting position than normal for a long race, such as Sebring. In GTD, there will be two separate 15-minute qualifying sessions, one for the amateur drivers and one for the professional drivers.
The amateur drivers will be fighting it out for starting position, while the pro drivers will be competing for points. With nearly all of the classes expected to a dogfight for season titles, every point could make a difference.
“It’s certainly going to be different," said Zacharie Robichon, one of the drivers in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, which competes in the GTD class. "You can always make up places on the racetrack but you can’t make up points, so I think that’s something that you have to keep in mind.”
Friday ends with the two-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge Alan Jay Automotive Network 120, which begins at 2:35 p.m. and features some immensely talented teams and drivers. There are two classes in the race, Grand Sport (GS), which features the McLaren 570S, Mercedes-AMG GT, Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, BMW M4 and Audi R8, among others.
The Touring Car (TCR) class is going to be highly competitive and is up for grabs.
But it doesn't get any better than Saturday, as the 69th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts begins at 10:10 a.m. and Mazda Motorsports will look to defend its Sebring title.
"I think we have a pretty good shot at it," said Mazda driver Jonathan Bomarito. "It would be pretty amazing to do two in a row, that’s for sure.”
If you haven't been to Sebring International Raceway the past two days, there's plenty of racing action on tap the next few days and tickets are available at the gate.
Highlands County residents can still take advantage of special $70 pricing at the gate. You must show a county ID to get the reduced entry fee.