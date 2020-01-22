Yet another letter by an ill-informed, anti-freedom crusader popped up in the Jan. 19, 2020 Highlands News-Sun.
In this latest missive the writer takes an oft repeated and still wrong position with this statement: "The Second Amendment was never meant to protect individual gun ownership, it secures the power of Governors to summon the National Guard."
As much as I would love to address this epic level of indoctrinated wrongheadedness, I will let the U.S. Supreme Court do it for me.
In DC v. Heller the U.S. Supreme Court ruled, and I quote, "The Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and to use that arm for traditionally lawful purposes." The Heller ruling goes on to say that the arms protected are "those in common use for lawful purposes".
It is a given that the Court protecting our rights has all the Stalin wannabees stamping their little feet in rage. You will know them by their letters attacking your freedoms.
But people who love this country and our legacy of freedom should rejoice. Because the fact remains, individuals can own arms in common use for lawful purposes (including the ubiquitous semi-auto firearms).
Now I know there are some who believe the gun law interpretations of Rachael Maddow or "The View" rather than the Supreme Court. Most folks know better though.
So to the credulous souls who can't tear themselves away from the Hollywood version of the Bill of Rights, I will say this: Don't believe an E-mail from a Nigerian prince needing money. Don't believe a car salesman who tells you that it was owned by a little old lady who just drove it to church on Sunday. And don't buy magic beans.
I hope this helps.
To everyone else though, don't believe anyone that says you will be better off giving up your freedoms and your individual rights. Ever.
They are wrong.
Dana Orr
Avon Park