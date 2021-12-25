It occurred to me as I started to write this column that it will be the last column for 2021 (my traditional end-of-year column will appear Jan. 1st). Where did the year go?
But we’ll dwell on that next week. Today is Christmas Day, and I want to devote this column to the holiday that we are all thankful to have reached. It’s a wonderful time of year when we give to each other and celebrate. Some celebrate the birth of Jesus; others just the time of family, food and gifts the occasion brings.
This doesn’t mean there aren’t somber moments to go along with the happy ones. This will be the first Christmas without my father, something that hit me this year as I went shopping for Christmas cards. Not getting him a card hurt in a small way, just as realizing I won’t be able to call him today to wish him a Merry Christmas. If you got through the year without losing someone, hug the ones you have a bit tighter – not everyone can say that.
To make things interesting, COVID is still hanging around, causing some people to rethink their holiday plans. Our plans were always to just have Don, me, Paul, and a young man who lives with us celebrate together. All of us are vaccinated; no one is ill. It will be a quiet Christmas, but a pleasant one.
Of course, I would love to see my grandbabies today. However, they are with Amanda’s family, as they should be since we got them for Thanksgiving. I’m hoping for a brief video chat just to say Merry Christmas. Unfortunately, their gift will be late because as I type this it’s not yet in the mail. I’m aiming for Thursday, knowing my cards will be late this year and hoping that my family will understand.
My sister Anita has already sent us our gift of Fairytale Brownies, a box of delectable brownies that practically melt in your mouth. I have a one-a-day limit so I don’t scarf down the entire box and make sure the rest of the house knows of their existence to help me eat them.
One of the nice things about Christmas is that it feels like a time of second chances. Think about it for a moment. Jesus’s birth, which leads to His death on a cross, gives us a chance at a relationship with God we wouldn’t otherwise have. Dicken’s classic “A Christmas Carol” is the story of a man given a second chance to do things the right way.
All of us could use a second chance once in a while. If someone needs such a thing from you, this is the perfect time to offer it. It could be the best present they get this year.
And if there isn’t anyone now you can think of who needs that grace, save it for the person who does. It could be the man who just cut you off on U.S. 27. Or the person in line in front of you who’s taking forever. Or even the harried server who got your order wrong. Instead of getting mad, offer a second chance. It will make you both feel better.
I hope you have a Merry Christmas today. And if you don’t celebrate Christmas, have a super Saturday. See you next year.