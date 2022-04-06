SEBRING — Tuesday’s Pinwheels for Prevention kickoff event at the Highlands County Courthouse featured a ‘tale of two sisters,’ who grew up on the opposite sides of the same need to help children.
Jamilynn Davidson, this year’s 2nd Runner Up for Jr. Miss Highlands County, told how her family provided a foster home to 12 children in 10 years, two of whom became her adopted brothers, while Cynthia Acevedo, Healthy Families program director, said she got into helping others after being helped herself through a difficult time.
“It takes one caring adult to make a difference,” Acevedo said, adding later that “you need, a lot of times, a village to help raise that child.”
Their combined message to everyone this month is to find a way to be a positive influence and a stable adult in the life of a child, or several children.
“I know we have only affected a small percentage,” Davidson said of her and her parents’ foster care.
However, she now has two brothers who are a permanent part of her life, and for whom her family is their “forever family.”
“I want to encourage others to become a foster home,” Davidson said.
Acevedo said she had far more adverse childhood experiences, or “ACEs,” than Davidson, but appreciates what families like the Davidsons did for her when she needed help after her mother died of cancer.
“A couple at our church took me in as their own,” Acevedo said. “I was too old to be adopted, [but] they are my ‘forever family.’ I was always supported. I was never left alone from that day forward.”
That couple helped her see there was nothing she couldn’t do, even survive personal trauma. Now she has a husband and two children, ages 13 and 8, and helps others get through their hard times.
“I don’t know if my life would look the same had it not been for those caring individuals in my life,” Acevedo said. “I believe it was God’s unconditional love that we received.”
The symbol of child abuse prevention is a pinwheel, symbolizing the whimsical childhood all children deserve. Just like the breeze that turns a pinwheel, Acevedo said, people can be that breeze for a child.
She encouraged people to offer a hand to help, cook a meal for a family, read to a child alone or at the local library or just ask someone how they are doing with the intent of really listening.
“One act of kindness can make a world of difference,” Acevedo said, adding, “Remember, it just takes one person. Think about what you can do.”
County Commissioner Kevin Roberts also spoke, his life having been defined as an advocate for children.
“One of the nicest things to have is empathy,” Roberts said.
Looking at the crowd, Children’s Advocacy Center Manager Sarah Beth Rogers invited people to visit heartlandforchildren.org/pinwheels to find a seminar or event to participate in, or just to get ideas of how to help.
“I think if we’re all honest with each other, we can do a lot here,” Rogers said.